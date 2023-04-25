Carnival Jubilee Will Feature Two New Sea-Themed Zones

Carnival Jubilee, Carnival Cruise Line’s next Excel class ship, will feature two new ocean-themed zones: Currents and The Shores. In addition to these spaces, the ship will have the fleet’s third roller coaster.

Currents

On Deck 6 and Deck 7, Currents will transport guests to an underwater world. The space features ocean-themed bar and dining venues, live music, and innovative technology. Six huge LED windows, a wave-shaped LED ceiling, and incredible lighting and sound design will immerse guests in an ocean-like environment.

Featured Currents venues:

D r.Inks, Ph.D : This octopus-themed bar will feature ocean-themed drinks such as color-changing cocktails, themed shots, and delicious garnishes like sea foam and boba pearls. From live music to delicious drinks, Dr.Inks’ home will be a can’t-miss spot for guests over 21.

The Golden Mermaid : This stylish lounge will feature a golden mermaid’s secret cocktail recipes, which are inspired by precious gemstones and adorned with garnishes like edible glitter. The lounge will have a live band on stage, adding to the experience.

Emeril’s Bistro 717 : Chief Culinary Officer and restauranteur Emeril Lagasse is bringing a wide selection of seafood, creole cuisine, and a raw bar to the Carnival Jubilee . The bistro will serve breakfast, lunch, an dinner, featuring dishes like Emeril’s signature jambalaya, a New Orleans-style gumbo.

Guest favorites such as Alchemy Bar and Carnival Kitchen will also be in Currents.

The Shores

On Deck 8, The Shores is inspired by the beaches, boardwalks, and piers that border the ocean. A fish school art installation rises from Deck 6 to Deck 8, bringing guests from the depths of Currents to the surface of The Shores.

The Shores will feature a boardwalk than spans alongside playful designs and indoor and outdoor seating areas. From Coastal Slice’s delicious pizza to Marina Bar’s coffee and cocktails, guests will have great drinking and dining options in this area.

Carnival Jubilee ’s Other Zones

Carnival Jubilee will have four other zones throughout the ship:

Grand Central : Spanning Deck 6, 7, and 8, this zone is a gorgeous space to enjoy ocean views with a drink from JavaBlue Café. At night, the area is used as an entertainment space with LED screens and a stage. As the heart of the ship, it also connects to Piano Bar 88, The Punchliner Comedy Club, Cloud 9 Fitness Center, Cherry on Top, Bonsai Sushi and Teppanyaki, shopping venues, the casino, and the theater.

The Ultimate Playground : The ship’s top deck is the home of BOLT, the Ultimate Sea Coaster. This motor-cycle inspired coaster races around an 800-foot track at speeds of up to 40 miles per hour. This area also features WaterWorks aqua park and SportSquare’s mini golf course, basketball court, and ropes course.

Summer Landing : This relaxed zone on Deck 8 will feature Guy’s Pig & Anchor Smokehouse Brewhouse, a fan-favorite from celebrity chef Guy Fieri. Guests can also visit the Heroes Tribute Lounge honoring military personnel or The Patio’s pool and whirlpools.

Lido : On Decks 16 and 17, guests can enjoy poolside venues like the Carnival Seaside Theater, RedFrog Tiki Bar, BlueIguana Cantina, Guy’s Burger Joint, Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken restaurant, Seafood Shack, Street Eats, Lido Marketplace, Circle C, Club 02, and the Warehouse Arcade.

The Carnival Jubilee departs from Galveston on December 23, 2023. In 2024, Carnival Cruise Line will increase its deployment in Galveston when Carnival Miracle joins Carnival Breeze, Carnival Dream, and Carnival Jubilee.

By Lily Ogburn






