Here Is Why You Should Stay At The JW Marriott Miami Pre And Post Cruise

Are you ready to take your pre-cruise experience to the next level? Look no further, and stay at the JW Marriott Miami. This luxurious hotel offers a range of amenities that will make your stay in Miami unforgettable. Get a taste of the heart of Miami’s vibrant nightlife and diverse culture with a side of relaxation. With the flavors of Miami and the great weather all year round, who could resist?

The JW Marriott Miami hotel is undergoing a renovation to give guests the space to pause, take a breath, and reconnect with oneself. This enhancement will allow guests to maximize the luxury offerings within their experience.

Start your vacation off on the right foot and take advantage of the hotel experience with the following favorites from the JW Marriott Miami hotel.

Location: The JW Marriott Miami is a great pre and post-cruise hotel because it is located in the heart of Miami, and the port is a 10-minute drive away. If you are looking to explore the city, the hotel is located steps away from popular Miami spots like Brickell City Centre, and a short drive from Miami Beach, Key Biscayne, and the Design District. Explore the shopping, dining, and luxury hotspots within miles of the JW Marriott Miami hotel.

Amenities: For those looking to get a head start on their vacation, the JW Marriott offers a luxurious experience right when you check-in. With various amenities, including a sky-pool, spa, and fitness center, you will be pampered throughout your stay.

Dining: Guests at the hotel have two dining options plus a bar, allowing you to take advantage of the property. La Terraza Cafe & Bar highlights Mediterranean offerings, Isabela’s offers American cuisine open for breakfast and private events, and Drake’s is a bar reminiscent of a pub with crafty cocktails and bar bites featuring a weekend DJ.

With all the amenities and dining features, guests can relax and stay in the hotel until their cruise vacation begins!

If you are looking for a stress-free and enjoyable pre or post-cruise experience, the JW Marriott Miami is the perfect place to unwind and recharge for your next cruise vacation. For more details, click here.