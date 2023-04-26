Viking Cruises Takes Delivery Of Viking Saturn

Today, Viking Cruises’ newest ship, Viking Saturn, was delivered during a ceremony at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Ancona, Italy. Ann Ziff was named godmother of Viking Saturn and will officially name her in New York City on June 6, 2023.

Viking Saturn will begin her inaugural summer sailing with “two new Viking Voyages.” The Iconic Iceland, Greenland, and Canada voyage is between New York City and Reykjavik, while the Iceland and Norway’s Arctic Explorer will sail between Reykjavik and Bergen.

“We are very proud to welcome the newest sister ship to our award-winning ocean fleet,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “We are also grateful that Ann Ziff has honored us by serving as godmother of the Viking Saturn. Having traveled with us for years, Ann is a loyal Viking guest, and she shares our commitment to the arts and cultural enrichment. Her contributions to the Metropolitan Opera, one of our longtime cultural partners, as well as many other important causes are truly impressive.”

Viking Saturn’s Godmother, Ann Ziff

Ann Ziff is a philanthropist with a focus on arts, education, culture, and environmental conservation and also Chairman of the Metropolitan Opera, which is one of Viking’s cultural partners. She also serves as a board member of the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, Sing for Hope, the World Science Festival, and the Los Angeles Opera.

Ziff co-founded Smile Train and was a board member of Maloto, an organization that provided education and housing for abandoned and abused Malawian girls. Ziff also designs and creates unique fine jewelry pieces at her brand Tamsen Z that are “inspired by her love of culture, art, and music as well as her travels as a loyal Viking guest.”

“I am delighted to serve as godmother of the Viking Saturn,” said Ann Ziff. “For those who are curious about the world, there is no better way to explore and immerse yourself than from the comfort of a Viking ship.”

Listen to the Metropolitan Opera With Viking Cruises

The Metropolitan Opera and Viking have been cultural partners since 2016. Guests can experience the opera’s award-winning Live in HD series, which includes exclusive viewing of Mozart’s The Magic Flute.

According to Viking, its commitment to enriching cultural programs includes partnerships with Ballet Sun Valley, BBC, Highclere Castle, Los Angeles Philharmonic, PBS’ MASTERPIECE, RHS Chelsea Flower Show, Oslo’s Munch Museum, and TED, among others.

More About the Viking Saturn

The Viking Saturn is Viking’s newest ship to join the line’s award-winning ocean fleet.

Like her sister ships, the Viking Saturn will have 465 staterooms to accommodate 930 guests.

In addition, according to Viking, the ship will have veranda staterooms, a Scandinavian design, light-filled public spaces, and abundant open-air dining options.

Viking Cruises has achieved several milestones as the cruise line celebrates its 25th anniversary. In March 2023, Viking Cruises’ ocean and expedition voyages received honors in Cruise Critic’s Cruisers’ Choice Awards in six categories, including “Best Overall Line,” “Best River Line,” and “Best Dining.” Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler also named Viking Cruises the #1 Ocean Line and #1 River Line, a first for any cruise line.

Viking Cruises has added 17 new ships to its fleet, including longships in Europe and purpose-built vessels on the Mekong, Nile, and Mississippi rivers.

By Niko Balkaran