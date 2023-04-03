Princess Cruises Announces Partnership With Caymus Vineyards

Wine enthusiasts, this one is for you!

Today, Princess Cruises’ shared their latest partnership with Caymus Vineyards to offer an exclusive Caymus Vineyards Winemaker Dinner available on Princess ships sailing North America itineraries at the end of this month and across the fleet by late May!

MORE ABOUT THE CAYMUS VINEYARDS WINEMAKER DINNER

The dinner will be offered in the brand’s specialty restaurant, Crown Grill, at $140 per person.

The dinner is available to 12 guests per seating and is offered 2-3 times per cruise.

Guests will witness the expertise of Chuck Wagner, owner, and winemaker of the renowned Napa Valley’s Caymus Vineyards, as he delivers a five-course menu crafted to complement the tasting notes of his wines.

Once aboard, guests can reserve their spot for this experience.

Wagner and the Princess Cruises’ culinary team personally selected the wines paired with the multi-course menu served.

“Our new Caymus Vineyards Winemaker Dinner further elevates the Princess culinary experience and wonderfully showcases the elegance of cruising,” said Sami Kohen, Princess vice president of food and beverage. “Our passionate culinary team and Chuck have curated what promises to deliver a deliciously memorable and tantalizing experience that will have our guests talking long after the last course and glass of wine are served.”

THE PARTNERSHIP

Together, Caymus Vineyards and Princess Cruises are working on refreshing the wine menu with Caymus Vineyards curating the cruise line’s Crown Grill steakhouse, chops, and seafood specialty restaurant, with wine pairing recommendations on the menu. Later this year, the brand plans to give guests the opportunity to visit Caymus Vineyards in Rutherford, Napa Valley, and Caymus-Suisun Winery in Suisun Valley, Calif., on exclusive shore excursions

“We have an appreciation for family, friends, delicious food and great wine, along with the many connections between them,” said Chuck Wagner, Caymus Vineyards owner, and winemaker. “We love how Princess also recognizes that cruise travel fosters deeper relationships with its guests and the destinations they visit by sharing experiences around the table, and we’re thrilled to pour our wines and share our passion through a specially curated dinner with this beloved cruise line.”

THE MENU

Caymus Vineyards Winemaker Dinner Menu

Openings

Beef carpaccio, celeriac, arugula, shaved parmesan, orange zest, balsamic glaze

or

Marinated Fresh Oyster Mushrooms and Wood Ear Mushrooms green pea granita, roasted hearts of romaine lettuce, smoked citrus dressing

Mer Soleil Reserve Chardonnay, Santa Lucia Highlands, Calif.

First course

Fresh summer black truffle risotto, Parmigiano Reggiano aged 36 months

Caymus-Suisun ‘The Walking Fool’ Red Blend, Suisun Valley, Calif.

Main course

Tournedos Rossini – prime beef tenderloin, blossom artichokes

Caymus Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, Calif.

or

Seared King Salmon and Giant Prawn

Peruvian potatoes, baby green zucchini and lemon beurre blanc

Sea Sun Pinot Noir, Calif.

Cheeses

Charcuterie and cheese selection

Paired with guest’s wine of choice from the dinner

Dessert

Chocolate Rasberry Dream – intense dark chocolate mousse, chocolate raspberry cream, raspberry compote, chocolate sacher, Dark Chocolate Cornflake Crisp

Emmolo Sparkling Wine, Calif.

Do you plan to sail with Princess Cruises to explore this new dinner experience?