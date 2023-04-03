Princess Cruises Announces Partnership With Caymus Vineyards
Wine enthusiasts, this one is for you!
Today, Princess Cruises’ shared their latest partnership with Caymus Vineyards to offer an exclusive Caymus Vineyards Winemaker Dinner available on Princess ships sailing North America itineraries at the end of this month and across the fleet by late May!
MORE ABOUT THE CAYMUS VINEYARDS WINEMAKER DINNER
- The dinner will be offered in the brand’s specialty restaurant, Crown Grill, at $140 per person.
- The dinner is available to 12 guests per seating and is offered 2-3 times per cruise.
- Guests will witness the expertise of Chuck Wagner, owner, and winemaker of the renowned Napa Valley’s Caymus Vineyards, as he delivers a five-course menu crafted to complement the tasting notes of his wines.
- Once aboard, guests can reserve their spot for this experience.
- Wagner and the Princess Cruises’ culinary team personally selected the wines paired with the multi-course menu served.
“Our new Caymus Vineyards Winemaker Dinner further elevates the Princess culinary experience and wonderfully showcases the elegance of cruising,” said Sami Kohen, Princess vice president of food and beverage. “Our passionate culinary team and Chuck have curated what promises to deliver a deliciously memorable and tantalizing experience that will have our guests talking long after the last course and glass of wine are served.”
THE PARTNERSHIP
Together, Caymus Vineyards and Princess Cruises are working on refreshing the wine menu with Caymus Vineyards curating the cruise line’s Crown Grill steakhouse, chops, and seafood specialty restaurant, with wine pairing recommendations on the menu. Later this year, the brand plans to give guests the opportunity to visit Caymus Vineyards in Rutherford, Napa Valley, and Caymus-Suisun Winery in Suisun Valley, Calif., on exclusive shore excursions
“We have an appreciation for family, friends, delicious food and great wine, along with the many connections between them,” said Chuck Wagner, Caymus Vineyards owner, and winemaker. “We love how Princess also recognizes that cruise travel fosters deeper relationships with its guests and the destinations they visit by sharing experiences around the table, and we’re thrilled to pour our wines and share our passion through a specially curated dinner with this beloved cruise line.”
THE MENU
Caymus Vineyards Winemaker Dinner Menu
Openings
Beef carpaccio, celeriac, arugula, shaved parmesan, orange zest, balsamic glaze
or
Marinated Fresh Oyster Mushrooms and Wood Ear Mushrooms green pea granita, roasted hearts of romaine lettuce, smoked citrus dressing
Mer Soleil Reserve Chardonnay, Santa Lucia Highlands, Calif.
First course
Fresh summer black truffle risotto, Parmigiano Reggiano aged 36 months
Caymus-Suisun ‘The Walking Fool’ Red Blend, Suisun Valley, Calif.
Main course
Tournedos Rossini – prime beef tenderloin, blossom artichokes
Caymus Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, Calif.
or
Seared King Salmon and Giant Prawn
Peruvian potatoes, baby green zucchini and lemon beurre blanc
Sea Sun Pinot Noir, Calif.
Cheeses
Charcuterie and cheese selection
Paired with guest’s wine of choice from the dinner
Dessert
Chocolate Rasberry Dream – intense dark chocolate mousse, chocolate raspberry cream, raspberry compote, chocolate sacher, Dark Chocolate Cornflake Crisp
Emmolo Sparkling Wine, Calif.
Do you plan to sail with Princess Cruises to explore this new dinner experience? Let us know in the comments!