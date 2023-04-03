Guests looking to travel to South America are in for a treat!

Holland America Line has unveiled the brand’s 2024 – 2025 itinerary visiting destination-rich itineraries like Brazil, Antarctica, and much more!

“Holland America Line’s South America cruises continue to attract travelers looking for those memorable experiences like the Amazon, Macchu Pichu and Antarctica, and South America delivers not only cultural immersion but also some of the most spectacular scenery in the world,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer, Holland America Line. “Our perfectly sized ships make it possible to explore these remote locations and visit smaller ports that give our guests a unique perspective of the continent.”

MORE ABOUT THE ITINERARIES

Oosterdam:

From November 2024 through March 2025 , the brand’s Oosterdam ship is offering voyages from 14 to 22 days.

These trips will visit exotic ports and bucket-list itineraries you don’t want to miss!

Zaandam:

In February 2025 , Zaandam will sail the Amazon on a 27-day roundtrip itinerary departing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

This voyage adds a legendary voyage to Holland America Line’s roster of itineraries that allow travelers to explore the world with a short drive or flight to departure.

MORE ABOUT THE SOUTH AMERICA AND ANTARCTICA SEASON

“South America Passage”: 14-day itineraries with cruises between San Antonio (Santiago), Chile, and Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Guests will stay overnight in Buenos Aires at the beginning or end of each cruise, giving them time to explore the city during the day and night.

The ports visited: Puerto Montt, Puerto Chacabuco, and Punta Arenas, Chile; Ushuaia, Argentina; Stanley, Falkland Islands; and Montevideo, Uruguay.

Visit the Chilean Fjords, Strait of Magellan, Beagle and Cockburn Channels, Glacier Alley, and rounding Cape Horn.

Departures: December 1, 2024, February 19, 2024, and March 5, 2025.

“Panama Canal and Inca Discovery”: 17-day cruises that sail between Fort Lauderdale and San Antonio (Santiago).

Guests will enjoy two nights at Callao ( Lima ), Peru , with extra time to take an overland tour to Macchu Pichu.

The ports visited: Grand Cayman , Panama , Ecuador , Peru and Chile , with an overnight at Fuerte Amador, Panama .

Visit the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, and the Panama Canal.

Departures: November 14, 2024 , and March 19, 2025 .

“South America and Antarctica“: 22-Day itineraries with cruises between San Antonio (Santiago) and Buenos Aires:

An overnight visit to Buenos Aires at the beginning or end of each cruise.

The ports visited: Uruguay, Argentina, Falkland Islands, and Chile.

Explore the vistas of Antarctica and explore penguin colonies and whale pods.

Visit the Chilean fjords, Drake Passage, Beagle Channel, and Glacier Alley.

Departures: December 15, 2024 (holiday cruise), and January 6 and 28, 2025.

RELATED: HOLLAND AMERICA LINE ADDS NEW DESTINATIONS AND LONGER ITINERARIES FOR 2024 – 2025 CARIBBEAN SEASON

AMAZON EXPLORER CRUISE HIGHLIGHTS

Highlights of the Amazon Explorer Cruise:

Travel for 27 days aboard the Zaandam.

Depart from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on February 8, 2025.

Visit 12 ports in the Caribbean and Brazil.

Explore St. Maarten, St. Lucia, Trinidad, Tobago, Barbados, Dominica, and Tortola.

Visit five ports throughout Brazil and overnight at Manaus.

Cruise along the Amazon River.

Guests can expect two equator crossings and the opportunity to cross from pollywog to shellback.

Have It All Early Booking Bonus

According to Holland America Line, guests who book 2024-2025 South America and Antarctica cruises with the Have It All premium package will receive standard package amenities of shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package, and Surf Wi-Fi are included — plus the added perk of free prepaid Crew Appreciation, along with free upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package and Premium Wi-Fi. Guests can also take advantage of Holland America Line’s Exclusive Mariner Society Early Booking Bonus. Mariner Society loyalty members can enjoy up to $400 onboard credit per stateroom when select cruises open for sale. Guests must book by June 5, 2023, for the Exclusive Mariner Society Early Booking Bonus.

Will you sail with Holland America Line to South America in 2024 – 2025? Let us know in the comments!