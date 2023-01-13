Paul Gauguin Cruises Announces 21 Dedicated Voyages For 2023 and 2024 Moana Explorer Program
Paul Gauguin Cruises Moana Explorer Program, a complimentary interactive program to encourage the discovery and value of the wonders around the world, will offer 21 summer and holiday sailings in 2023 and 2024! While traveling at sea, children will learn marine education aboard and ashore, showcasing the South Pacific cultures.
The program is offered in partnership with Te mana o te Moana, a South Pacific marine education and conversation foundation. Children and teens ages seven to 15 are invited to explore and learn while on vacation.
“2023 marks our third year of our exclusive partnership with Te mana o te Moana, which has proven to be very popular with our guests, and we are thrilled to offer this immersive program again in 2023 and 2024,” said Susan Robison, General Manager, Sales, and Marketing, for Paul Gauguin Cruises. “The enriching naturalist-led activities are educational, exciting, and above all fun. Geared toward children and teens, the program welcomes participation from the whole family to create bonding moments that simply cannot be replicated anywhere else in the world.”
Moana Explorer Program Features
Participants who join the Moana Explorer Program can expect the following:
- There is no fee for the program.
- Visit a sea turtle care center to play real-life beach “Survivor” games, hike volcanic mountains, and snorkel in pristine lagoons.
- Explore underwater life, conduct water experiments, create natural jewelry, go on a treasure hunt, learn about Tahitian culture, discover island legends and geology, design a Polynesian tattoo, and more.
Moana Explorer Program Available Dates for 2023 and 2024
7-Night Tahiti & the Society Islands
- June 10, 2023
- June 17, 2023
- June 24, 2023
- July 22, 2023
- August 26, 2023
- June 22, 2024
- July 27, 2024
7-Night More Society Islands & Tahiti
- June 29, 2024
- July 20, 2024
- August 17, 2024
10-Night Society Islands & Tuamotus
- July 12, 2023
11-Night Cook Islands & Society Islands
- July 1, 2023
14-Night Marquesas, Tuamotus & Society Islands
- July 29, 2023
- August 12, 2023
- December 16, 2023
- December 30, 2023
14-Night Islands of the Marquesas & Tuamotus
- June 8, 2024
- July 6, 2024
- August 3, 2024
- August 24, 2024
- December 21, 2024
“It is a special delight to foster an appreciation of Tahitian culture, wildlife, and wilderness among the guests of Paul Gauguin Cruises,” said Hélène Duran, General Manager at Te mana o te Moana. “Through travel comes knowledge and we hope the experiences in French Polynesia will leave a long-lasting impression on these younger adventurers as we know they are the future custodians of our planet.”
