Paul Gauguin Cruises Announces 21 Dedicated Voyages For 2023 and 2024 Moana Explorer Program

Paul Gauguin Cruises Moana Explorer Program, a complimentary interactive program to encourage the discovery and value of the wonders around the world, will offer 21 summer and holiday sailings in 2023 and 2024! While traveling at sea, children will learn marine education aboard and ashore, showcasing the South Pacific cultures.

The program is offered in partnership with Te mana o te Moana, a South Pacific marine education and conversation foundation. Children and teens ages seven to 15 are invited to explore and learn while on vacation.

“2023 marks our third year of our exclusive partnership with Te mana o te Moana, which has proven to be very popular with our guests, and we are thrilled to offer this immersive program again in 2023 and 2024,” said Susan Robison, General Manager, Sales, and Marketing, for Paul Gauguin Cruises. “The enriching naturalist-led activities are educational, exciting, and above all fun. Geared toward children and teens, the program welcomes participation from the whole family to create bonding moments that simply cannot be replicated anywhere else in the world.”

Moana Explorer Program Features

Participants who join the Moana Explorer Program can expect the following:

There is no fee for the program.

Visit a sea turtle care center to play real-life beach “Survivor” games, hike volcanic mountains, and snorkel in pristine lagoons.

Explore underwater life, conduct water experiments, create natural jewelry, go on a treasure hunt, learn about Tahitian culture, discover island legends and geology, design a Polynesian tattoo, and more.

Moana Explorer Program Available Dates for 2023 and 2024

7-Night Tahiti & the Society Islands

June 10, 2023

June 17, 2023

June 24, 2023

July 22, 2023

August 26, 2023

June 22, 2024

July 27, 2024

7-Night More Society Islands & Tahiti

June 29, 2024

July 20, 2024

August 17, 2024

10-Night Society Islands & Tuamotus

July 12, 2023

11-Night Cook Islands & Society Islands

July 1, 2023

14-Night Marquesas, Tuamotus & Society Islands

July 29, 2023

August 12, 2023

December 16, 2023

December 30, 2023

14-Night Islands of the Marquesas & Tuamotus

June 8, 2024

July 6, 2024

August 3, 2024

August 24, 2024

December 21, 2024

“It is a special delight to foster an appreciation of Tahitian culture, wildlife, and wilderness among the guests of Paul Gauguin Cruises,” said Hélène Duran, General Manager at Te mana o te Moana. “Through travel comes knowledge and we hope the experiences in French Polynesia will leave a long-lasting impression on these younger adventurers as we know they are the future custodians of our planet.”