Regent Seven Seas Cruises is launching “Upgrade Your Horizon,” a new promotion that invites guests to enjoy a luxury and unrivaled experience with a free 2-category suite upgrade if booked between January 9 and March 31, 2023. United States and Canada residents can enjoy 50% reduced deposits when booking early.

404 itineraries are included in the Upgrade Your Horizon offer, including voyages through May 2025 sailing to

• Africa

• The Arabian Peninsula

• Alaska

• Asia

• Australia

• New Zealand

• The South Pacific

• Canada

• New England

• The Caribbean

• The Panama Canal

• The Mediterranean

• Northern Europe

• South America

Regent Seven Seas Cruises also offers guests up to 20% savings on 16 European voyages.

“We pride ourselves on delivering unrivaled levels of luxury for our guests aboard The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet, as we sail some of the world’s most desired ports of call,” said Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Our enviable staff-to-guest ratio delivers exceptional service on board, coupled with spacious all-suite, all-balcony accommodation and outstanding culinary experiences as well as highly immersive destination experiences. Guests will take away a lifetime of memories from their Regent voyage.”

Upgrade Your Horizon will grant guests easy access to more spacious rooms. Additional benefits include a free 1-night pre-cruise hotel stay when upgrading to a Concierge Suite and a personal butler when upgrading to a Penthouse Suite.

Grand Voyages and World Cruises are not included in the Upgrade Your Horizon offer.

Here are some itineraries included in the Upgrade Your Horizon offer

Spotlight on Faberge: A 10-night Northern European cruise aboard Seven Seas Splendor departing on June 13, 2023, from London and disembarking in Stockholm. Guests can enjoy up to 30 free shore excursions while aboard.

Andalusian Traditions: A 10-night Mediterranean cruise aboard Seven Seas Mariner departing on July 23, 2023, from Barcelona and disembarking in Lisbon. Guests can enjoy 67 free shore excursions on this voyage, including a tour of Alhambra of Granada and the saltwater lagoon of El Charco de San Gines on Arrecife.

Otters, Bears & Bald Eagles: A 7-night Alaskan cruise aboard Seven Seas Explorer departing on August 30, 2023, from Seward and disembarking in Vancouver. There are up to 56 free shore excursions for guests to enjoy on this itinerary.

Adventure in Asia: An 11-night cruise through Asia aboard Seven Seas Explorer departing on October 31, 2023, from Yokohama and disembarking in Tokyo. This cruise offers guests up to 38 free shore excursions, including visiting Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima.

Moonlight over Quebec: An 11-night cruise through Canada and New England aboard Seven Seas Grandeur departing on September 9, 2024, from New York and disembarking in Montreal. Up to 68 free shore excursions are available for guests to take part in on this cruise.

Celebration in South Africa: A 15-night cruise through South Africa aboard Seven Seas Splendor departing on December 21, 2024, from Cape Town and disembarking in Cape Town. Guests can take part in the 21 free shore excursions on this sailing, like a trip to Robben Island or a safari to Hluhluwe-Umfolozi Game Reserve in KwaZulu Natal.

Beautiful New Zealand Fjords: A 14-night cruise sailing through Australia and New Zealand aboard Seven Seas Voyager departing on January 28, 2025, from Sydney and disembarking in Auckland.

South America and the Great White Con: A 19-night cruise sailing through South America aboard Seven Seas Splendor departing on February 12, 2025, from Santiago and disembarking in Buenos Aires. 33 shore excursions are included on this cruise.

