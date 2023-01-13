CRUISE DEAL OF THE WEEK – JANUARY 13, 2023

Happy Friday Cruisers!

After a long work week, what’s a better time to book your next vacation? Well, this week, we have double the options and double the savings for you! Oceania Cruises and Celebrity Cruises have savings events you won’t want to miss!

CELEBRITY CRUISES SEMI-ANNUAL SALE

Celebrity Cruises is currently having its Semi-Annual Sale. From now until March 1, 2023, you can save 75% off your second guest’s cruise fare, save up to $800 per stateroom and get up to $800 in onboard credit. The offer is valid on most cruises that are currently sailing through April 30, 2025.

With their Semi-Annual sale, Celebrity Cruises makes it even easier for travelers to discover their bucket-list destinations. Sailing to the Caribbean islands, the European and Mediterranean islands, Alaska, and Southeast Asia, Celebrity Cruises is sure to have a cruise for you!

CELEBRITY CRUISES TOP 2023 GLOBAL ITINERARIES

Caribbean:

4-night Key West & Bahamas Cruise: From February to April 2023, Celebrity Summit will set sail from Miami, Florida, to Nassau and Key West for $378 per person.

7-night Southern Caribbean Cruise: From February to April 2023, Celebrity Millennium will set sail from San Juan, Puerto Rico, and visit popular Caribbean destinations like St. Maarten, Dominica, Barbados, and Grenada.

10-night Eastern Caribbean Cruise: From February to mid-April 2023, Celebrity Silhouette will sail from Miami, Florida, and visit Puerto Plata, San Juan, St. Croix, St. Johns/Antigua, St Kitts & Nevis, and St. Maarten – all for an average of $968 per person.

Mexican Riviera:

7-night cruise from Los Angeles: From now until April 2023, Celebrity Solstice will visit Catalina Island and guests will enjoy an overnight in Cabo San Lucas— all for only $239 per person.

Alaska:

7-night Northbound Glacier: Departing on May 12, 2023, the Celebrity Millennium will sail from Vancouver and make stops in Alaska’s most popular destinations including Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point, Juneau, Skagway and Hubbard Glacier. Prices start at $500 per person.

Europe:

7-night Spain, France & Italy cruise: From May 13, 2023, to September, Celebrity Edge will sail from Rome to some of Europe’s most popular destinations. Stops will include Portofino and Florence in Italy; Cannes, France; and both Palma de Mallorca and Barcelona, Spain. Prices start at $1,524 per person.

11-night Italy, Turkey, & the Greek Isles: From June to late August 2023, Celebrity Beyond will sail from Rome to popular destinations including Sicily, Santorini, Mykonos, Athens, Naples, and an overnight stay in Istanbul, Turkey. Prices average at about $2,919 per person.

12-night Best of Scandinavia Cruise: Celebrity Apex will depart on June 25, 2023, from Amsterdam and make stops in Berlin; Visby, Sweden; Tallinn, Estonia; Helsinki, Finland; Stockholm, Sweden and an overnight stay in Copenhagen, Denmark. Average prices are about $2,232 per person.

12-night Israel, Egypt & Med Cruise: Celebrity Apex will depart from Athens, Greece on October 16, 2023. Stops include visits to Haifa, Israel, and Ephesus, Turkey, along with overnight stays in Jerusalem and Alexandria.

Asia:

13-night Thailand & Vietnam Cruise: Celebrity Solstice will depart on November 3, 2023, from Singapore and make stops in Koh Samui, Thailand; Ho Chi Minh, and Vietnam. Overnight stops in Bangkok, Thailand, and Hanoi, Vietnam are also included. Prices start at $1,851 per person.

All of Celebrity Cruises’ 2023 Itineraries are available for booking on their website or through your local travel agent.

OCEANIA CRUISES 20TH ANNIVERSARY SALE

Oceania Cruises is celebrating 20 years of business with a limited-time 20th Anniversary Sale. Throughout the sale, the cruise line will feature a special gift of up to $800 of shipboard credit per stateroom on 110 cruises sailing to the Caribbean, South Pacific, Asia, Alaska, and more. Travelers can book these itineraries during the 20th Anniversary Sale, from January 16, 2023, to February 28, 2023.

“With pent-up demand for luxury cruising at an all-time high, this exclusive sale is a treasure trove of possibilities for loyal repeat and first-time guests alike. It’s aimed at reconnecting travelers with their spirit for adventure, while benefiting from a generous Shipboard Credit of up to $800 on over 100 sought-after sailings in 2023 and 2024, including our newest ship, Vista,” said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises.

Each 20th Anniversary Sale booking features the OCEANIA CRUISES’ Life Choice package, including a free shore excursion, a free house beverage package, or a free shipboard credit. Any 20th Anniversary Sale booking will also receive a bonus shipboard credit of up to $800.

Guests on board all Oceania Cruises’ vessels enjoy tons of inclusive amenities like free internet, complimentary 24-hour room service, free fitness classes, and complimentary shuttles to city centers.

Highlight Cruises from the 20th Anniversary Sale Include:

FJORDS, VIKINGS & CASTLES: An 18-day cruise departing from Oslo on August 5, 2023, and sailing to London aboard Riviera. An $800 shipboard credit per stateroom or suite is available during the sale.

SVALBARD & ARCTIC PASSAGE: A 15-day cruise departing from Tromso on August 7, 2023 and sailing to Reykjavik aboard Marina. An $800 shipboard credit per stateroom or suite is available during the sale.

ALASKA TO CALIFORNIA MEDLEY: A 13-day cruise departing from Vancouver on September 7, 2023 and sailing to Los Angeles aboard Regatta. A $600 shipboard credit per stateroom or suite is available during the sale.

SUMPTUOUS ARABIA: A 10-day cruise departing from Abu Dhabi on December 29, 2023, and sailing to Mumbai aboard Riviera. A $600 shipboard credit per stateroom or suite is available during the sale.

ISLANDS TO INDOCHINA: A 15-day cruise departing from Singapore on January 28, 2024, and sailing to Bangkok aboard Riviera. An $800 shipboard credit per stateroom or suite is available during the sale.

MINARETS TO PALAZZI: A 12-day cruise departing from Istanbul on August 2, 2024, and sailing to Venice aboard Vista. A $600 shipboard credit per stateroom or suite is available during the sale.

ASTOUNDING AUSTRALASIA: A 24-day cruise departing from Singapore on November 14, 2024, and sailing to Auckland aboard Regatta. An $800 shipboard credit per stateroom or suite is available during the sale.

OceaniaNEXT is Oceania Cruises’ mission to give guests the best cruising experience with “exquisitely crafted cuisine, curated travel experiences, and small ship luxury.” Oceania Cruises offers a variety of dining options. All ships across the fleet include an Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center, encouraging guests to lead healthy and long lives. Excursions include Go Green, Go Local, Beyond Blueprints, Culinary Discovery Tours, Food & Wine Trails tours, and Wellness Discovery Tours by Aquamar for guests to explore each destination to its fullest extent.

To book any itineraries featured in Oceania Cruises’ 20th Anniversary Sale, visit the cruise line’s website, or speak with your local travel agent.