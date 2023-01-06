Cruise Deal of the Week

DEAL OF THE WEEK: AMERICAN QUEEN VOYAGES 2023 WINTER SAVINGS EVENT

Happy Friday, Cruisers!

As the holidays come to an end, you might begin thinking about your 2023 travels. Well, you’re in luck! American Queen Voyages has just announced its 2023 Winter Savings Event, offering prospective guests up to $2,500 in savings and free roundtrip airfare.

American Queen Voyages is offering guests newly crafted all-inclusive fares, including a one-night pre-cruise hotel stay, unlimited guided tours, unlimited beverages, and more. These all-inclusive fares will include pre-paid gratuities, port taxes, and fees for the first time. The 2023 season will feature new itineraries, themed cruises, a resident Lakelorian program on the Great Lakes, and much more.

“We are looking forward to an exciting kickoff to Wave season and 2023, where American Queen Voyages will be offering even more extraordinary experiences for our guests who are looking to deeply discover North America with us,” says Cindy D’Aoust, American Queen Voyages president. “Travelers can expect the same incredible Rivers, Lakes & Oceans, and Expedition voyages, now elevated with even more inclusions.”

Guests can now take advantage of the WAVE season Winter Savings Event and save up to $2,500 on bookings. Guests will also receive free roundtrip air from a list of U.S. and Canadian gateways. If guests wish to avoid taking advantage of the free roundtrip air, they can select a $300 per person travel credit instead. But hurry, because this offer will expire on February 28, 2023.

American Queen Voyages’ offers guests all-inclusive fares, including a one-night pre-cruise hotel stay, ground transfers between the ship and hotel, unlimited guided tours and excursions, open bars and lounges, renowned cuisine experiences, in-room dining, unlimited Wi-Fi, and live onboard entertainment. Guests will also be provided hiking sticks for walking tours and bicycles for any on-land excursions.

American Queen Voyages’ new Lakelorian program is debuting aboard Ocean Voyager and Ocean Navigator on the Great Lake itineraries. Similar to the Riverlorian program, the Lakelorian program’s goal is to immerse guests in the history and culture of each destination. American Queen Voyages has partnered with The National Museum of the Great Lakes to create the program, featuring a lecture from the museum on display.

This year, American Queen Voyages will also launch new City Stay packages between the Pacific Northwest, Northeast, and Southeast U.S.A, which includes a new 2023 Official Glacier National Park Pre-Cruise Experience. The Official Vancouver/Victoria Post-Cruise Experience will stop in popular spots across the cities, including the Butchart Gardens & Butterfly Gardens. For guests looking to elongate their vacation, post-cruise experiences will be offered in Boston, MA; Louisville, KY; and St. Louis, MO.

The cruise line will also debut new Themed Voyages and Special Events Cruises in 2023, offering guests a more immersive experience discovering each region. American Queen Voyages will offer guests Culinary Cruises, accompanied by Culinary Ambassador Regina Charboneau. Guests can enjoy wine cruises, bourbon cruises, and Holidays on the River cruises.

For more information on any of the 2023 American Queen Voyages’ cruises, contact your travel advisor or visit www.AQVoyages.com