VIRGIN VOYAGES BRINGS FUTURE SAILORS ON A CINEMATIC JOURNEY AT SEA

Virgin Voyages started 2023 with a bang with the release of a new promotional video. Created by director Jonas Åkerlund, “The Voyage” highlights the brand’s adult experience for 24 hours at sea by transporting its audience on a cinematic journey. A rendition of Culture Club’s 1983 hit, “Karma Chameleon,” sung by pop artist Drew Love, is the video’s soundtrack. The newly reimagined tune was originally released by Virgin Records and came during the 40th anniversary of the original song. The release commemorates the tune’s Virgin roots while it serves as the exclusive backdrop to an adult-only sailing experience.

The video is based on the experiences of real Virgin Voyages crew and sailors. “The Voyage” was filmed on the Scarlet Lady, the cruise line’s first ship in the fleet, and highlights the relaxing nature of cruising. Award-winning Swedish director, Jonas Åkerlund, directed the video. Aside from this project, Åkerlund has directed music videos for pop icons like Lady Gaga and Beyoncé and rock legends like The Rolling Stones and Paul McCartney. Åkerlund’s creative vision for the video closely aligned with the feeling of sailing aboard a Virgin Lady Ship. The cruise line also partnered with pop songwriter Drew Love— of the band THEY— known for their hits across a variety of genres. Love has also written for other artists like John Legend, Louis the Child, and The Chainsmokers.

Nathan Rosenberg, Chief Brand Officer of Virgin Voyages said, “We have won the hearts and minds of hundreds of thousands of Sailors who have fallen in love with Virgin Voyages because we created an experience everybody could love. As we continue to showcase our ships to the world, we wanted to share what it’s like on-board based on what our Sailors have told us and shared on social. It features real Crew and is a celebration of travel and Voyaging. “The Voyage ” music video shows this in such a unique and relatable way, from a quiet and restorative feeling, to a dreamy, curious and energetic state.”

Jason Xenopoulos, Co-Chief Creative Officer for North America at VMLY&R said, “We believe that brands should create culture rather than interrupting it. “The Voyage” is an example of how music and entertainment can be used to tell a brand story while delivering an authentic entertainment experience to the audience. Virgin Voyages deserves more than an ad campaign, and we are delighted that we could create an entertainment experience instead – one that will live in culture where this brand belongs.”

“The Voyage” is a short film that tells a story through the eyes of the Sailor experience. Virgin Voyages has also just debuted its new campaign “Now We’re Voyaging.” In 2018, Virgin Voyages urged cruisers to “Stray the Course” and discover new innovations in all things cruising. In 2021, the cruise line invited travelers to “Set Sail the Virgin Way,” telling guests to expect the unexpected while aboard a Virgin Voyages’ ship. The new “Now We’re Voyaging” campaign highlights the excitement and relaxation passengers can expect aboard any Virgin Voyages’ cruise.

Virgin Voyages will soon deliver two new ships: Resilient Lady and Brilliant Lady. The two ships will sail to new destinations like Greece and Australia.