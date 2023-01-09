Cunard will be launching a historic photography exhibition later this year. Sea Views will feature hand-selected unseen images from the company’s historic archives, along with photographs submitted by former guests and a curated collection of images by photographer and filmmaker Mary McCartney.

The exhibition celebrates two 100-year anniversaries: A century ago, Cunard became the first cruise line to hire an onboard photographer to snap photos of memorable moments and hosted the first-ever round-the-world cruise on Laconia.

Cunard partnered with British photographer Mary McCartney to design an exhibition featuring 100 photographs of memorable moments from the last 100 years. Images of past celebrity guests like Elizabeth Taylor and Bing Crosby will highlight the line’s long-standing chicness and glamor.

Siân Wilks, Cunard Archivist at the University of Liverpool Library, says: “With over 14,000 images stored in the Cunard archives in Liverpool — the founding home port of Cunard Line — we have a wealth of memories from the 1920s to the present day to choose from. We are extremely excited to work alongside Mary McCartney to launch the Sea Views exhibition.”

Along with McCartney’s picks, Cunard is also encouraging guests to submit any memorable photographs they’ve taken on previous voyages with the cruise line. Any images submitted will be reviewed, and some selected, for inclusion in the Sea Views exhibition.

“I’m pleased to curate an exhibition within this treasure trove of 100 years of onboard photography,” says McCartney. “I’m looking forward to exploring the archives and the crowdsourced images to hand-pick a portfolio of iconic images that will reflect a century of luxury travel.”

Cunard President Sture Myrmell adds: “We’re extremely proud of Cunard’s 183-year history and particularly the fact we pioneered the round-the-world voyage 100 years ago. What better way to celebrate this centenary anniversary than by curating a fantastic selection of images from our guests who’ve traveled with us? We’re delighted to be working with the wonderful Mary McCartney to create this exhibition and can’t wait to see the unforgettable moments that our guests have captured over the years.”

To learn more, and to submit memorable photos from a previous Cunard cruise, visit www.cunard.com/seaviews. Photographs can be submitted up until the deadline of February 5, 2023. The centennial-curated exhibition Sea Views will debut later this year, and further information will be posted on Cunard’s website closer to the launch.

