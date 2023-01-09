The new cruise line, Explora Journeys, has released information on five of the restaurants debuting aboard EXPLORA I. The first of six ships, EXPLORA I is scheduled to set sail from Southampton, United Kingdom, on July 17, 2023. The ship will include tons of food and beverage venues, but these five exclusive restaurants will feature menus full of all-inclusive international dishes.

Head of Culinary, Franck Garanger, and his culinary team plan for Explora Journeys’ restaurants to balance creativity and tradition in an exclusive, luxurious experience. Guests are encouraged to discover international flavors with a carefully curated menu full of fresh, sustainable, and locally sourced ingredients.

Explora Journeys has also partnered with boutique labels to offer rare wines exclusive to each destination. The mixology program includes Explora Journeys’ signature cocktail, Ocean State of Mind, along with specially designed beverages to complement each regional menu.

Here are five of Explora I’s restaurants … and a sampler of what guests can expect to find on the menu:

Sakura is inspired by the ancient tea rooms of Kyoto. Offering an authentic pan-Asian menu, the chefs use traditional Japanese culinary techniques and local ingredients to create each dish. Thai, Vietnamese, and Malaysian-inspired foods are also served, along with popular Asian beverages like sake and shōchū.

Signature Dishes:

A wakame salad with smoked Madagascar pepper and wagyu beef tataki

A kale salad with top-class sesame dressing

A traditional Asian dessert: kaffir lime pavlova, mango, passion-fruit brunoise, and mango sorbet

Marble & Co. Grill is a contemporary European steakhouse that aims to serve sustainable meat with unforgettable flavors. Guests can sample from an in-house dry ager and a cellar stocked with exclusive fine wines.

Signature Dishes:

The chefs’ choice: A grilled prime rib, aged for 30 days, with cherry tomatoes and hollandaise sauce

Crushed fingerling potatoes with Le Beurre Bordier butter from Normandy, Calvisius Oscietra caviar, and crème fraîche

Med Yacht Club is a waterfront Mediterranean restaurant serving a variety of regional seafood. A mixture of flavors from Greece, France, North Africa, Italy, and Spain can be found on the family-style menu, along with Mediterranean-based cocktails and wines.

Signature Dishes

A grilled octopus in San Marzano tomato sauce with Taggiasca olives and green beans

A sweet Caprese with cherry tomatoes, strawberries, burrata, and pesto

Emporium Marketplace is a minimalist experience offering guests destination-inspired dishes like sushi, seafood, cooked-to-order pasta, and pizza. Guests can enjoy charcuterie, fromagerie, and a variety of pastries at dinner, and fresh juice, smoothies, and açaí bowls at breakfast.

Signature Dishes

Handmade tortellini with ricotta cheese, spinach, and tomato-sage butter

A plant-based chia yogurt

Fil Rouge is an intimate culinary venue offering guests the best in French cuisine.

Signature Dish: