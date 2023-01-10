Riverside Luxury Cruises Acquires Four Former Crystal Cruises Ships

Today, the new cruise operator, Riverside Luxury Cruises, announced the expansion of the brand’s river fleet by purchasing four new ships, MS Bach, MS Ravel, MS Mahler, and MS Debussy. All four of the ships were originally operated by Crystal Cruises.

“We are thrilled by the expansion of our fleet to include these storied vessels,” says Gregor Gerlach, Riverside Luxury Cruises Founder. “This acquisition allows us to expand our itinerary offerings, showcasing a level of space, personalized service and elegance not found with any other river cruise line.”

RIVERSIDE LUXURY Fleet Information

Starting this April, Riverside Luxury Cruises will set sail on the Riverside Mozart on the Danube.

The Riverside Ravel will sail on both the Rhône and Saône.

Guests on the Riverside Ravel will sail around Southern France and experience destinations from Burgundy to Provence.

Riverside Debussy will sail along the Rhine, visiting cities in Amsterdam to Switzerland.

Riverside Bach and Riverside Mahler will sail in 2024, and their itineraries will be announced later this year.

Guests looking to sail with Riverside Luxury Cruises are invited to begin booking reservations for the upcoming season. For more information, click here.

More about Riverside Luxury Cruises

Riverside Luxury Cruises will launch this upcoming spring. Travel to will destinations such as the Danube, Rhine, and Rhone River cruises. The brand provides a crew-to-guest ratio, providing top-notch service culture and assistance to all guests on board. Guests aboard any of the brand’s ships can expect quality beverages and fun cuisine options to indulge all vacation long.