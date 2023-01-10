Windstar Cruises’ Unveils Specialty Suites Inspired by the Broadmoor and Sea Island

Guests aboard Windstar Cruises’ Star Legend are in for a treat!

Inspired by Forbes Five-Star sister companies the Broadmoor and Sea Island, the brand revealed news of the two new themed specialty suites on board and a new mural. The suites and new mural were inspired by Miami-based artist Alex Nunez, and are set to come to many more ships soon.

“Unlike hotel brands that have begun offering yacht-style cruises, this is a unique example of a cruise line bringing a separate land-based experience to sea,” explains Windstar President Christopher Prelog. “It connects and cross-sells a diverse and seemingly unrelated set of travel experiences that have shared ownership.”

Windstar Star Plus Suite Experience

There are two classic suites available on Star Plus.

The exact location for the suites is Deck 5 forward.

The suites are called The Broadmoor Suite and The Sea Island Suite.

The Broadmoor is known for its endless adventures and European Elegance.

Sea Island provides the perfect backdrop for a wide range of outdoor activities.

The Sea Island Suite

Guests staying in this suite can expect an elegant touch with sophisticated wood furnishings and sea-glass green throughout the room. The Broadmoor Suite is more traditional, providing classic furniture, gold finishes, and more. Both suite options allow guests to bring their experience to the table.

MORE ABOUT THE MURAL

The mural “First Light” is inspired by the artist waking to the sun on the horizon while at sea. According to Nunez, “The hues of blue develop the marine life thriving beneath the crashing waves.

Guests can expect more specialty suites available on the Star Breeze in 2023 and Star Pride in 2024