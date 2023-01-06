Uniworld Announces New ‘Rivers of the World’ Cruise for 2024



Uniworld Boutique River Cruises has announced its second annual Rivers of the World cruise for 2024. The 55-day cruise will depart from Lima, Peru, on October 3, 2024, and take 68 guests on a voyage across three continents and 10 different countries aboard four opulent Super Ships. This exclusive journey will include stops in hidden-gem destinations and tons of unique experiences.

“We’re thrilled to debut our second Rivers of the World sailing, back by popular demand, for 2024,” says Ellen Bettridge, President, and CEO of Uniworld Boutique River Cruises. “Our guests are not only planning to travel more, but they are seeking longer trip durations that can cross off bucket-list destinations in one trip. That’s why we’re excited to be announcing this new sailing with an even longer, farther-reaching itinerary, bringing our guests across South America, Europe, and Southeast Asia for the ultimate action-packed luxury journey.”

The cruise begins with a beach party at the Country Club Lima Hotel in the Peruvian Amazon. The celebration will be followed by a weeklong cruise aboard one of two Uniworld river ships, Aria Amazon or Aqua Nera. Passengers will then stay at the Tambo del Inka Hotel in the Sacred Valley while visiting Machu Picchu and Cusco. Shortly after, two exclusive hotel stays at Belmond’s Hotel del Cataratas and Belmond Copacabana Palace will complete the South America portion of the trip.

From there, guests will fly to Amsterdam to cruise the Rhine, Main, and Danube Rivers aboard S.S. Beatrice, traveling through four countries in 16 days. While in Central Europe, guests can look forward to exclusive excursions including a private Mozart & Strauss Concert in Austria. After, guests will board S.S. Catherine for seven nights in France. Wine tastings and international cuisine await in Burgundy and Provence, along with music experiences at Carrières des Lumières.

Before the trip comes to an end, guests will travel to Southeast Asia to stay at the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi. While there, guests will board an overnight cruise to visit the UNESCO World Heritage site, Halong Bay. Guests will visit Angkor Wat and Angkor Thom in Siem Reap, Cambodia, and experience an exclusive candlelight dinner at the Kravan Temple built in the 10th century.

Shortly after, passengers will board Uniworld’s Super Ship Mekong Jewel and sail the Mekong River departing from My Tho. The final land stay will be at The Park Hyatt Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City. While there, guests will take part in a gala dinner event at the hotel’s rooftop bar and take in views of the Saigon skyline.

The all-inclusive experience includes onboard dining, unlimited premium wine, beer, and spirits, Wi-Fi, excursions, airport transfers, onboard gratuities, and flights between the cruise segments. Uniworld will also provide guests with a Traveling Concierge who will join them for the duration of the cruise to assist with all passenger needs.

Uniworld’s Rivers of the World cruise starts at $49,399 per person and is now available for booking on their website.