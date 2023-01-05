Two MSC Cruises’ ships, MSC Poesia and MSC Magnifica set sail today from Genoa, Italy, for two round-the-world itineraries, marking an industry first in the world of cruising.

The two ships will sail alongside each other for the start of the voyages and separate at the edge of the Mediterranean Sea for each of their worldwide routes. Guests will participate in a 119-day journey aboard MSC Magnifica and a 117-day voyage aboard MSC Poesia.

MSC Cruises offers guests aboard both ships high-quality international culinary experiences throughout their journeys with a lineup of exclusive menus curated by a handful of award-winning chefs. The chefs will board each ship around the world to prepare an exclusive multi-course menu, highlighting their respective cuisines from around the world.

Award-winning Brazilian Chef and Restaurateur Allan Vila Espejo will board both MSC Poesia and MSC Magnifica and serve a menu featuring Manioc soup and Bahia-style fish stew with sweet peppers and coconut milk. Peruvian Chef James Berckemeyer will board MSC Magnifica and serve a menu featuring Peruvian veal cheek and popular local caramel pudding ‘Suspiro de Lucuma.’ International Japanese American Chef Roy Yamaguchi will join guests aboard MSC Poesia and serve a menu featuring grilled teriyaki pork chop with Hawaiian chimichurri. Swedish chef, TV personality and renowned author Niklas Ekstedt will board MSC Poesia to serve guests dishes influenced by natural ingredients and his famous farm-to-ocean ethos.

Guests will get an opportunity to meet the chefs in person as they taste their star-studded menus served in the ship’s main restaurants.

MSC Cruises also offers guests curated enrichment programs that include champagne tasting, ice carving, more than 30 production shows, entertainers, dance classes, language schools, and more.

Cruisers looking to explore shorter segments of MSC Cruises’ World Voyages 2023 can book the last few remaining cabins available on their website or through a preferred travel agent. Cabins are also available for the 2024 MSC World Cruise, featuring a brand-new itinerary that includes stops in 52 destinations across 31 countries in the Mediterranean, Red Sea, South Africa, South America, Caribbean, USA & Canada, and Europe. Guests booked on the 2024 world cruise will also explore the Brazilian Amazon through the Amazon River.