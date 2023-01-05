Rollink, the World’s Slimmest Luggage, Makes Travel Easy

As we welcome 2023, we’re already thinking about the places we want to go and the things we want to pack. Even if it’s just a quick weekend trip, you need luggage that’s durable and sizable to hold all your favorite pieces.

Most suitcases are big and bulky, requiring a lot of space, whether storing your bag between trips or transporting it to your destination. Thanks to Rollink, the company behind “the world’s slimmest collapsible luggage,” you can travel like Mary Poppins, carrying all your belongings without taking up too much space.

The Rollink Available Models

On most cruises that last six days or less, guests are allowed two bags. No matter the size of your stateroom, the last thing you want is your suitcase to take up all the floor space. Enter Rollink’s collapsible luggage. They’ve got three lines for your travel needs: Flex Vega, Flex Aura, and Flex 360 Spinner.

The Flex Vega was created for on-the-go travelers. The flexible bag easily collapses flat, reducing its size by 75 percent, and is the perfect size for a short business trip or weekend getaway. When your vacation is over, you can easily store your suitcase in tight spaces (like under a dresser) until your next vacation.

The Flex Aura was designed for luxury travelers, providing compact luggage space in two sizes: a carry-on suitcase or an international carry-on suitcase.

A case from the Flex 360 Spinner line is a true, trusty travel companion, designed with durability and ease of maneuverability in mind. The Flex 360 is available in an international carry-on spinner suitcase, a carry-on spinner suitcase, a two sizes of checked four-wheel suitcase.

Each bag weighs less than 8 pounds and showcases a fun, stylish design with silent coated wheels for easy gliding to your gate or cruise ship. The best part? Each bag has a side pocket where you can easily access important items like your passport or phone.

Bring on The Colors

Each Rollink comes in a range of stylish colors. The Flex Vega can be ordered in aquifer, aron, atlantic blue, black, deep lagoon, rose smoke, warm grey, and yellow iris.

The Flex Aura is available in dusty blue, purple ocean, red scarlet, dive blue, limade, lotus, and noir.

The Flex 360 is available in yellow iris, warm grey, rose smoke, deep lagoon, black, atlantic blue, aron, and aquifer.

Sustainability

Rollink is dedicated to making travel more sustainable, and has one of the lowest carbon footprints in the luggage industry.

Rollink’s innovative design allows each bag to pack down, making it possible to ship more products at a time.

The premium materials used to create the suitcases provide longevity to all Rollink suitcases, keeping them away from landfills.

Make room for your 2023 adventures. Learn more about Rollink and how you can travel smart on their website today. Click here to learn more.

