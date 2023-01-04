36 HOURS IN ISRAEL – EXPLORING JERUSALEM, TEL AVIV, JAFFA, AND MORE!

Welcome to Israel, a country known for its diversity and unique segments of religious history. Besides the fascinating history, Israel is known for its beautiful beaches, delicious food, and ancient sites.

Today, we invite you to join Bill Panoff as he explores the cities of Herzliya, Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Old Jaffa, Hoshaya, and Haifa before he boards the Star Legend. See popular sites like Mount Carmel, The Western Wall, the Calvary Mount, and so much more!

Come learn why so many people love the country and consider it a must-see destination. Get a taste of the Middle East today!