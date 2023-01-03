Holland America Line Releases Longer Alaska Cruises for 2024

Holland America Line has released details for the company’s 2024 Alaska season. The cruise line is debuting a brand-new 28-day Arctic Circle itinerary that includes 12 Alaska ports, as well as several 14-day voyages and 117 week-long cruises.

The company offers more sailings to Glacier Bay National Park than any competitor and has more than 75 years of Alaskan exploration experience — longer than any other cruise line.

“Holland America Line is proud of our rich history of bringing the best service at sea to Alaska, and we’re excited to reveal details of our 2024 season including a new month-long Arctic Circle itinerary that is the most immersive we’ve ever offered in this region,” says Chief Commercial Officer Beth Bodensteiner. “With six ships serving Alaska and the only cruise line with owned-land operations in Denali and the Yukon, no one does Alaska better than Holland America Line.”

From April to September 2023, passengers will sail to Alaska aboard Eurodam, Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Noordam, Westerdam, and Zaandam. Holland America’s 2024 cruises are now open for booking with 2024 Cruisetours becoming available to book this February.

Highlights for Holland America Line’s 2024 Alaska Cruises:

The cruise line will offer a new 28-day Alaska Arctic Circle Solstice itinerary aboard Westerdam , scheduled to depart June 9, 2024, and sailing roundtrip from Seattle to the Bering Sea. Alaskan ports include Anchorage, Dutch Harbor, Haines (Skagway), Homer, Juneau, Ketchikan, Kodiak, Nome, Seward, Sitka, Valdez, and Wrangell.

The 14-day Great Alaskan Explorer itinerary will depart roundtrip from Vancouver and call on eight Alaskan ports.

Nieuw Amsterdam , on May 5, begins calling on Anchorage, Homer, Juneau, Ketchikan, Kodiak, Skagway, Valdez, Wrangell, and Endicott Arm/Dawes Glacier.

Noordam , starting September 15, visits Anchorage, Homer, Ketchikan, Kodiak, Prince Rupert, Skagway, Sitka, Valdez, and Glacier Bay.

The Northbound Glacier Discovery and Southbound Glacier Discovery week-long voyages sail between Whittier (Anchorage) and Vancouver aboard Nieuw Amsterdam and Noordam .

The 7-day Alaska Inside Passage will sail roundtrip from Vancouver on Koningsdam , Nieuw Amsterdam , Noordam , and Zaandam .

The week-long Alaskan Explorer will sail roundtrip from Seattle aboard Eurodam and Westerdam , including calls at Victoria, Ketchikan, Juneau, and Sitka.

Each Alaska cruise will include a visit to at least one of the following glacier destinations: Glacier Bay National Park, College Fjord, Dawes Glacier, Hubbard Glacier, and the Twin Sawyer Glaciers of Tracy Arm.

‘Alaska Up Close’ Program

All Alaskan cruises will also feature onboard interactive programming covering anything and everything there is to know about Alaska. The “Alaska Up Close” program immerses guests in activities and excursions, with the chance to take part in workshops, listen to lectures from Alaskan experts, and go on tours highlighting the hidden gems of each destination.

Partnership with Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute

Holland America has partnered with the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute to fulfill the company’s promise to provide locally sourced sustainable seafood. On any Holland America Line Alaskan cruise, passengers are served more than 2,000 pounds of Alaska salmon, 1,000 pounds of Alaska cod, 800 pounds of Alaska halibut, and 500 pounds of Alaska rockfish.

In 2022, Holland America became the first cruise line to be awarded Responsible Fisheries Management certification by exclusively serving fresh, sustainable, and traceable wild Alaska seafood.







