Outfit Your Expedition with Ship to Shore Traveler
Cruising has changed quite a bit over the years. Many of us recall the days where packing for a cruise meant shining your shoes and practicing tying a bow tie for evenings in the dining room. These days, you’re probably not going to see many tuxedos or evening gowns on cruise ships, particularly when it comes to the newest genre of cruising that’s taking over the industry; adventure and expedition cruising.
Sure, stepping ashore on a Caribbean island to soak up the sun on a beach all day does sound like a fantastic cruise vacation, but for those with a lust for adventure, expedition cruising might just be the best vacation you can take.
When packing for a cruise to an off-the-beaten path location like Antarctica, it’s not like packing for the beach. Gear, both for the elements and for safety, are essential to getting the most out of your adventure cruise, and there’s only one company who makes it easy!
Ship to Shore Traveler is a full-service expedition clothing and equipment provider with more than 30 years in the business and expeditions in more than 200 destinations around the world. They work with most major expedition cruise providers to outfit cruisers with everything they need to face the elements while also protecting themselves and the environment.
The Porthole Cruise & Travel Crew is checking in with their snug and cozy parkas from Ship to Shore Traveler! The day is young and there is so much to see ! Care to join ?#cruise #travel #adventure #shiptoshoretraveler #antarctica #atlasoceanvoyages #worldatlas #explorepage pic.twitter.com/CpTlCGT1YV— Cruise Control (@CruiseControlBP) January 29, 2022
What Does Ship To Shore Traveler Do?
When cruising to some of the world’s most remote locales, it’s first and foremost important to have the right gear. From the kind that keeps you warm and safe, but also the kind that helps keep the local environment safe from anything we might bring ashore, Ship to Shore Traveler is a full-service outfitter with a streamlined process to help you get the most out of your expedition cruise vacation.
Once guests have booked their adventure cruise, partner cruise lines will direct them to the Ship to Shore Traveler website where they will be able to review destination specific packing lists and purchase or rent All the Right Gear. Ship to Shore Traveler supplies top-name clothing brands like Patagonia and Arc’teryx on each sailing to ensure quality and effectiveness. Each item is tested by the Ship to Shore Traveler team to ensure it can withstand the elements. The gear can either be delivered directly to the ship or to your home prior to sailing, whatever works best for you!
Cruise lines partner with Ship to Shore Traveler for their expedition outfitting needs because their industry reputation is sterling. Not sure what you need? The experts at Ship to Shore Traveler can assist with everything from choosing the best “rubber boots” for Zodiac landings to the all-important outer waterproof layers.
Don’t want to pack all your gear in your luggage? The Ship to Shore Traveler Antarctica Rental Gear Program is a stress free “Get Fully Outfitted” service offered on select ships. You can rent all the essentials for your Antarctica expedition. They will even deliver the rental gear to your ship in a handy carry bag.
Antarctica's geography means that it gets extremely windy , sometimes reaching 200 mph ! Talk about a cold breeze 😱 ❄️ ! I'm currently on my way to visit some furry friends 🐧. #cruise #travel #worldnavigator #atlasoceanvoyages #antarctica #explore pic.twitter.com/10F98hrrbC— Cruise Control (@CruiseControlBP) January 30, 2022
Focused On The Environment
Ship to Shore Traveler is a business member of 1% For The Planet company, meaning they donate 1% of their net sales each year to environmentally-focused non-profit organizations around the world. Ship to Shore Traveler’s donations have gone towards the Alaska Raptor Center, the Sumatran Orangutan Society, Save the Albatross and the South Georgia Heritage Trust.
They understand that profit and loss are directly linked to its health and are concerned with the social and environmental impacts of industry. Over the last 20 years, the company has fused their 1% donation to fund some exciting programs.
An all-time favorite of all the Ship to Shore Traveler team is The South Georgia Habitat Restoration Project, a culmination of years of hopes, expectations, and hard work on the part of many people from all over the world to remove introduced rodents from the spectacular Sub Antarctic Islands of South Georgia.
Ship to Shore Traveler is also a member of both the International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators (IAATO) and the Association of Arctic Expedition Cruise Operators (AECO). Travel group organizations overseeing tourism operating standards in an effort to ensure appropriate, safe and environmentally sound travel to the Antarctic and the Arctic.
The next time wanderlust hits you and you book an adventure cruise vacation, make sure you prepare for your trip with help from the pros at Ship to Shore Traveler!