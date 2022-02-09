Here’s Where You Can Rent a Paddleboard in Florida
It’s the best time of the year to visit Florida!
While the rest of the country enjoys shoveling or whatever else it is they do up there all winter, the Sunshine State is treating visitors to sunny skies, warm water and perfect days at the beach!
If you’re heading to town for a cruise vacation and have a day or two before or after, PADL is making it easier than ever before to rent a paddleboard in Florida!
Since buying a paddleboard isn’t an option for everyone, PADL gives visitors to Florida a chance to try paddleboarding through their easy-to-use rental app. All you need is a smartphone or tablet and the PADL app in whichever store you use. You can also find the app using the QR code found on the self-service paddleboard rack.
The rack uses Bluetooth to connect with the app and users can choose which number board they want to unlock. Each paddleboard unlock includes a life jacket, a leash and a paddle.
Sign up, try a board, and users can also share their referral code and will get $20 in ride credit when their friend uses the service!
Where Can I Rent a Paddleboard in FLorida?
NEW WEEKLY PADL MAG SERIES
In order to keep fans up to date with all the exciting things happening at PADL, they’ve put together a new weekly email newsletter offering valuable insight into the company and the sport of paddling. There’s a weekly weather report for regions in Florida, a station and rider spotlight section, tricks and tips for a better ride and even a glimpse into the history of the sport. You can even stay up to date on special contests for riders with cash and prizes to the winners!
Whether you’re a passionate fan of the sport of paddleboarding, an avid outdoor enthusiast, or if you’re looking for fun things to do when you visit Florida for your cruise vacation, this is the newsletter for you.
Become Part of the PADL Family
PADL is growing fast and they’re looking for people who want to get involved. In order to reach their goals of expanding to other parts of the country where paddleboarding is getting popular, they’ve started an online campaign where fans and investors alike can get involved. The WeFunder page has all the information you need to learn more!
See you on the water!
this post was sponsored by PADL