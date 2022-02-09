Here’s Where You Can Rent a Paddleboard in Florida

It’s the best time of the year to visit Florida!

While the rest of the country enjoys shoveling or whatever else it is they do up there all winter, the Sunshine State is treating visitors to sunny skies, warm water and perfect days at the beach!

If you’re heading to town for a cruise vacation and have a day or two before or after, PADL is making it easier than ever before to rent a paddleboard in Florida!

Since buying a paddleboard isn’t an option for everyone, PADL gives visitors to Florida a chance to try paddleboarding through their easy-to-use rental app. All you need is a smartphone or tablet and the PADL app in whichever store you use. You can also find the app using the QR code found on the self-service paddleboard rack.

The rack uses Bluetooth to connect with the app and users can choose which number board they want to unlock. Each paddleboard unlock includes a life jacket, a leash and a paddle.

Sign up, try a board, and users can also share their referral code and will get $20 in ride credit when their friend uses the service!