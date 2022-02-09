New Super Yacht Emerald Azzurra Delivered to Emerald Cruises

The first of two brand new superyachts from Emerald Cruises left Ha Long Shipyard in Vietnam yesterday en route to Aqaba, Jordan and its inaugural cruise. Emerald Azzurra is a custom built, 100-guest luxury superyacht and the cruise line’s first ocean-going vessel to join the fleet. The inaugural sailing will embark on on March 11 on an eight-day itinerary around the Red Sea.

Glen Moroney, Founder and Chairman of the Scenic Group (Emerald’s parent company) commented on the new ship as a milestone for the cruise line.

“Today marks a major moment for our team at Emerald Cruises as the first in our fleet of ocean-going superyachts takes a giant step towards completion. We look forward to welcoming our first guests on board Emerald Azzurra and we are confident she will exceed all expectations. The demand has been unprecedented with her inaugural season almost fully sold,” he said. “This yacht represents the next generation of yacht cruising, taking guests to new destinations with on board luxury amenities that are unlike any other small-ship experience. Her sister yacht – Emerald Sakara – will follow early next year, providing double the opportunities for guests to join us on board our ground-breaking vessels.”