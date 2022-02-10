FCCA Convenes in Miami

The Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) is a non-profit trade organization made up of 22 member cruise lines operating nearly 200 cruise ships in Floridian, Caribbean and Latin American waters. Earlier this month, the delegation from the Bahamas met in Miami for an event led by the Hon. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investment & Aviation.

The exclusive sponsored event featured a menu of business and networking opportunities with high-level Member Line executives, including Richard Sasso, Chairman of MSC Cruises (USA); Thomas Mazloum, President of Disney Cruise Line; Josh Weinstein, Chief Operations Officer for Carnival Corporation and Jay Schneider, Senior Vice President, Chief Product Innovation Officer for Royal Caribbean Group among other senior executives representing AIDA Cruises, Azamara, Celebrity Cruises, Costa Cruises, Cunard Line, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, Holland America Line, Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, P&O Cruises, Princess Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Seabourn, SeaDream Yacht Club, Silversea Cruises, TUI Cruises and Virgin Voyages.

Topics discussed included dealing with new variants of COVID-19 and how the region will navigate the current situation to reach a brighter future.

FCCA Ready for a Full Return to Cruising

In June of 2021, the FCCA convened for a Return to Sail Summit with the goal of getting ready to cruise again once everything was in place. The summit was the association’s first live event in more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine Founder and Editor-in-Chief Bill Panoff was in attendance.

