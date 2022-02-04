Cruise Deal of the Week – February 4, 2022

Happy Friday, Cruisers!

Today, we’re back with a cruise deal to Alaska but with an out of the ordinary cruise line that makes for a truly unique vacation. Cunard has long been a staple in the cruise industry as their transatlantic crossings were once the best way to get across the pond. Now, they’re positioning a ship in Vancouver for Summer 2022 with cruises to Alaska that you won’t want to miss!

7-Day Alaska Cruise with Cunard

Cunard is one of the most recognizable brands in the business thanks to their timeless voyages, rich history and iconic vessels. They do a whole lot more than just transatlantic crossings, as well. Cunard will position their ship Queen Elizabeth in Vancouver beginning in June for sailings along Alaska’s inside passage. Leaving June 24, 2022, Queen Elizabeth will spend a day at sea before arriving in Glacier Bay, followed by calls on Icy Strait, Sitka, and Ketchikan. Inside staterooms start at just $599 and balcony rooms $1,229 plus Cunard is offering up to $2,000 in onboard credit and 50% reduced deposits.

Queen Elizabeth was launched in 2010 and is a sister ship to Queen Victoria. Stately, elegant and sophisticated, this a cruise ship that harkens back to the golden age of cruise travel when traversing the world’s oceans still came with a sense of danger and mystery.

