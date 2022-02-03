Antara Announces 53-Day India River Cruise

The Grand Cruise from Antara

Embarking from Prayagraj, India along the Ganges in the northern part of the country, the cruise sails East and visits a number of World Heritage monuments, colonial cities, ancient empires, artisan villages, and the world’s largest mangrove forest. Other highlights include the Tomb of Lord Cornwallis, ancient Buddhist universities, the palace of a thousand doors, colonial trading outposts on the lower Ganges, textiles villages that bankrupted empires, and the Victoria Memorial in the grand city of Kolkata, the great financial and political capital of British India.

After arriving in Dhaka, Bangladesh, the ship will sail through India’s rural regions along the Brahmaputra with the Himalayas in the background on it’s way to Guwahati and the tigers and rhinos of Kaziranga National Park.

The catch? It’s pricey! Packages start at $26,000 per person so this cruise definitely isn’t for everyone! But if you’re looking for the kind of vacation that really impresses, this one is certainly capable!

