Port of Dover Prepares for Record Cruise Season

Port of Dover on the Southern coast of England has long been an important port in the history of the region with archeological sites dating settlements as far back as the stone age. In modern times, the port is a bustling center for commerce and as we put the pandemic behind us, cruising once again!

The port announced today that they’re preparing for the busiest cruise season they’ve ever had with a record 130 calls, 11 of which on brand new ships calling on the port for the first time. Cruise lines calling on the port with new ships include: TUI Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, Sea Cloud Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, National Geographic, Holland America Line, Viking Cruises, Princess Cruises, Mystic Cruises and Ponant.

“Following the launch of winter cruising at Dover in 2021, with Hurtigruten selecting the Port of Dover as their home port, 2022 will mark the first year-round cruising season for the Port and is expected to be our busiest year yet as we welcome cruise ships every few days. We also look forward to the return of international guests as well as our regular customers from the UK – Saga, Fred Olsen, Disney, AIDA, Crystal, Royal Caribbean, Carnival Cruises and Seabourn – as well as the highly anticipated return of TUI Cruises to the Port,” said Sonia Limbrick, Head of Cruise at Port of Dover. “Dover has a fabulous offering, with strong transport links – it’s High Speed train gets to London in just 66 minutes – and the beautiful surrounding towns and cultural sites, including Samphire Hoe, Tudor fortresses at Deal and Walmer and Dover Castle. Alongside our sustainability credentials, Dover is a top choice cruise destination. With Covid-safe industry protocols firmly in place, it’s all systems go and we are overjoyed to be welcoming passengers back in their droves to the Port throughout 2022.”

About Port of Dover

As one of the United Kingdom’s most popular cruise ports, there’s a lot to do in the area for those hopping off cruise ships. The famous White Cliffs of Dover and Dover Castle are a great place to start, but don’t miss the Bronze Age Boat Gallery or the Beauty of St. Margarets Bay.

The cruise port features a new multi-purpose berth and the capacity to accommodate up to four cruise ships in port at one time.

