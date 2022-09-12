Oceania Cruises to Reprise Around the World in 180 Days Cruise

Oceania Cruises has announced its most broad and interactive series of World and Grand Voyages for the 2024 and 2025 cruise seasons along with a reprisal of their Around the World in 180 Day voyage.

Designed specifically for adventure seekers, the new expeditions include destinations in the South Pacific, Southeast Asia, Africa, the Mediterranean, New Zealand, and Australia. The cruise line decided to reinstate the ever-so-popular Around the World in 180 Days voyage, setting sail from Miami January 5, 2025, which will call on 5 continents and 32 countries.

“This new collection of globe-spanning itineraries includes both iconic and off the beaten path ports of call and offers a wealth of opportunities for our guests to explore the farthest corners of the globe, making the journey just as rewarding as the destination,” stated Howard Sherman, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises.

Throughout more than 5-month trek, travelers will enjoy exclusive shoreside events such as a starlit desert dune dinner in Namibia, a night in the Garden of Wonders in Singapore, a lavish evening of Indonesian culture in Bali and a Barossa Valley Wine Experience in Adelaide. Passengers will also have overnight port stays in Sri Lanka, Seychelles, Rio de Janeiro, South Africa, Thailand, Sydney, Honolulu, and China.

Far and Wide: The Ultimate Odyssey

Oceania also announced Far and Wide: The Ultimate Odyssey voyage to daring cruise-goers, the first of its kind to pass through 5 countries and 3 continents in 74 days departing on December 22, 2024. Top features of this trip include an overnight stay in Bali, a month in Australia, a week in New Zealand, a multi-week tour of the Patagonian landscapes and Antarctic seascapes, along with your choice of a 6-day Overland program in either the blue mountains of Australia or Northern Patagonia.

The cruise line is also offering an additional 6 Grand Voyages ranging from 50-111 days at sea.

The Ultimate Pacific Traveler will depart for 79 days on October 3, 2024, from Los Angeles to Sydney, Australia. The ship will set sail through 11 countries, spend over a week in Japan, 3 weeks in Australia and New Zealand, and stop in Alaska, Taiwan, Indonesia, Vietnam, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

The South America Kaleidoscope will leave from Miami and sail to Rio de Janeiro for 50 days through 11 countries on December 7, 2024. Passengers will get the chance to explore South America, including stops in Chile, Peru, Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina and spend 3 days in Antarctica.

The Grand Eastern Reflections, sailing from Abu Dhabi to Singapore will depart for 78 days, sailing through 16 countries, on December 22, 2024. The expedition will include one week in India, 3 days in Myanmar, two weeks in Japan, one week in Vietnam, three days in the Philippines, and one week in both China and Indonesia.

The Epic Continental Explorer will set sail from Papeete to Barcelona for 111 days through 28 countries on February 25, 2025. Travelers will experience voyages through the South Pacific, Southeast Asia, and Africa, along with the Indian Ocean and Africa’s exotic sceneries.

Patagonia to Iberia Mosaic will depart from Santiago de Chile to Barcelona for 63 days on March 6, 2025, sailing through 10 countries. The voyage includes overnight stays in Lisbon, Rio de Janeiro, and Buenos Aires, along with expeditions in Uruguay, Argentina, and Brazil. Passengers will also be able to explore the less traveled to destinations of Spain, featuring stops in Almeria, Málaga, Huelva, Melilla, and Alicante.

Asia & Oceania Odyssey sails through 12 countries and leaves from Tokyo to Honolulu for 72 days on May 22, 2025. The expedition highlights the culture of Japan, China, and Southeast Asia along with the history of the South Pacific and Hawaiian Islands. Passengers will take in breathtaking wonders of the world including the Great Barrier Reef, Ha Long Bay, and Bora Bora.

Have you sailed with Oceania Cruises? Let us know in the comments!