Would You Take This 49-Night River Cruise?

River cruise operator AmaWaterways has announced bookings are open for its 2024 Seven River Journey voyages, available in both Spring and Summer. Those aboard either of the Seven River Journey editions will travel along 7 famous rivers in 15 countries throughout their 49-night journey, all while remaining on the brand new two-balcony ship, the AmaMora, for the entire duration of their 7-week European river cruise. This will be the first-time passengers get the opportunity to sail the entirety of the Rhine and Danube rivers with AmaWaterways, including in the Danube Delta region and even the Black Sea.

“Since the debut of our Seven River Journeys in 2021, we have received tremendous demand from travelers who are looking to spend extra time immersing themselves in beautiful destinations throughout Europe,” said Kristin Karst, Executive Vice President, and Cofounder of AmaWaterways. “With the widespread popularity of these immersive longer itineraries, we are thrilled to announce that the 2024 Spring and Summer Editions showcase enriching itineraries on board a single, award-winning ship – making it easy for guests to sit back, relax and enjoy the unparalleled experience of cruising seamlessly between the North Sea and the Black Sea visiting the historical sites and rich culture of the 15 countries in between.”

The cruise offers an in-depth look at each region’s histories, traditions, and their unique cultural cuisines. For the very first time, the journey will include a 7-day exploration of the Danube Delta, where guests will visit 6 small towns and attend a folklore event in the new port in Giurgiulesti, Moldova.

Seven River Cruise Through Europe

The Seven River Journey will offer two opportunities for passengers to experience AmaWaterways’ longest-ever river cruise by offering a Spring and a Summer 2024 edition. On April 22, 2024, the Spring Edition will embark from Amsterdam, Netherlands and disembark in Giurgiu, Romania on June 10, 2024. Travelers will explore 15 European countries while aboard the AmaMora. The Summer edition will set sail on June 10, 2024, in Giurgiu, Romania and return to Amsterdam on July 29, 2024. Guests traveling aboard during the summertime will have the opportunity to sail the entire Danube, cruise along the Main-Danube Canal, the Rhine, the Main and Moselle rivers and enjoy the breathtaking views of the historical Scheldt, Maas, and Waal waterways in Belgium and the Netherlands.

The Seven River Journey itinerary will also include complementary gratuities for passengers on board and ashore, new small-group excursions, laundry services and commemorative souvenirs. The cruise line doesn’t have a price listed, but you can request a quote on their website!

