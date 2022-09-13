Green Eggs and Ham Breakfast Returns to Carnival Cruise Line

Calling all Dr. Seuss fans!

Carnival Cruise Line has announced that the popular Green Eggs and Ham Breakfast with The Cat in The Hat and Friends will be returning across the entire Carnival fleet beginning October 1, 2022.

The breakfast is part of Carnival’s Seuss at Sea program, a partnership with Dr. Seuss Enterprises. Guests are encouraged to bring their appetites and family to embark on the whimsical world of Dr. Seuss.

The breakfast features guest appearances and photo opportunities from Dr. Seuss’ characters. The feast features unique menu items such as Green Eggs and Ham, Moose Juice, Goose Juice, and classic breakfast offerings with a fun, bright color twist.

More about the Seuss at Sea program

Besides the Green Eggs and Ham Breakfast, the Seuss at Sea program features fun for kids and families to bring the book experience to life. Beginning on November 1, 2022, guests can expect at Seuss-a-Palooza Story Time and Dr. Seuss Bookville, a reading venue where guests can interact with characters, play games, and watch popular movies while on board.

Will you be dining with the Dr. Seuss characters on your next Carnival cruise? Let us know in the comments!