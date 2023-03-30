Oceania Cruises Reveals Broadway Entertainment Aboard New Vista Ship

In light of Oceania Cruises’ newest ship, Vista, the brand revealed new entertainment options to go hand in hand with the new dining offerings and luxury accommodations when the ship launches in May 2023!

“With Vista, our first new ship in more than a decade, we have worked thoughtfully on how to raise the bar even higher on ourselves in every department,” said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. “Long renowned for our stunning design, exquisite culinary offerings and intriguing itineraries, it was time to put the same ‘wow’ into our entertainment programming. This new lineup is groundbreaking for us, and these three new productions are just the beginning. We are extremely excited to unveil our never-before-seen series of elevated entertainment for our guests to enjoy aboard Vista.“

NEW ENTERTAINMENT FEATURES

Guests aboard can enjoy three popular broadway shows, Headliners, The Anchor Inn, and Into the Night, featuring songs from well-known artists and contemporary dance numbers led by “Dancing with the Stars” choreographer Britt Stewart.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to develop innovative shows for Oceania Cruises, pushing limits on creativity and theatrics, assembling a star-studded team with credentials spanning television, movies, Broadway, the West End and beyond, resulting in programs that are truly fresh and fun for Vista,” shared Kai Alan Carrier, Director of Artistic Theatrical Entertainment, a new role created at Oceania Cruises to elevate entertainment offerings. “Knowing that our guests love recognizable songs and, more importantly, are lively and adventurous, I leaned forward with our offerings. The goal was to truly offer entertainment from a new perspective, which I know we have achieved.”

The ship will feature three productions: Into the Night, Headliners, and The Anchor Inn. Below is additional information on the entertainment features provided by Oceania Cruises.

Into the Night, choreographed by renowned “Dancing with the Stars” pro dancer and choreographer Britt Stewart, is a dance-centric show featuring an unexpected mix of dance, style, and design meant to invoke the excitement of the Video Music Awards, the glamour of “American Idol” and the high-energy drive of “Dancing with the Stars.” The contemporary elegance of the show is inspired by the essence of Vista herself. Sophisticated and exciting, Into the Night will leave audiences awestruck as it combines dance with design, exuding a powerful feeling only a live stage show can offer.

Headliners take guests on a VIP concert journey showcasing a stunning cast performing some of the most recognizable songs in the world. Celebrating the music, not just the artist, Headliners approaches pop favorites in an inspirational way that is simply designed to be a great time. Led by Vista‘s talented onboard vocalists, complete with fun choreography, guests will have an unforgettable night with music from some of their favorite artists, such as Cher, Celine Dion, the Bee Gees, and Adele, in a way they have never seen before.

The Anchor Inn is a light-hearted UK-centric song-and-dance performance with a sprinkle of West End flare. Set in the lively Anchor Inn Pub, a group of regulars celebrates good times, sporting losses, and romantic wins to the tune of chart-topping hits by artists like Dusty Springfield, Rod Stewart, Madness, Shirley Bassey, and Tom Jones. This hand-clapping, toe-tapping production will leave guests feeling decidedly British, no matter where they are sailing.

The Music Triangle will open later this year, telling the story of today’s music.

Will you sail on Oceania Cruises’ Vista? Let us know in the comments!