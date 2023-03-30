AmaWaterways Announces Exclusive Danube Sailing With The Los Angeles Master Chorale

AmaWaterways has shared its latest partnership with the Los Angeles Master Chorale, a professional chorus in Los Angeles, California!

AmaWaterways plans to bring members of the chorale aboard on a seven-night Romantic Danube river cruise on the AmaBella from Vilshofen, Germany, to Budapest, Hungary.

“We are proud to be the Los Angeles Master Chorale’s official river cruise line. Becoming a sponsor and being able to assist with community outreach for their chorale projects means a lot to us, as music is deeply anchored in the roots of AmaWaterways,” said Kristin Karst, co-founder and executive vice president of AmaWaterways. “Music plays an important role in how travelers experience and appreciate the history and culture of a country, and it is amazing to be able to offer our guests the opportunity to sail with professional singers while exploring Europe’s most magical, artful cities along the Danube River.”

MORE ABOUT THE SAILING

Embarking on July 24, 2023.

Guests will enjoy exclusive musical experiences with intimate onboard performances from chorale members.

Travelers who reserve the special sailing by June 30, 2023, will receive a two-night complimentary pre-cruise land package in Munich, Germany.

Guests on this itinerary will see Glockenspiel and Cathedral of Our Dear Lady in the city’s Old Town, visit a brewery to sample German beer and pretzels and explore the renowned Munich Opera Festival.

“The Los Angeles Master Chorale is grateful to AmaWaterways for their sponsorship and support of the arts,” said Chief Advancement Officer of the Los Angeles Master Chorale, Elizabeth Greenway. “Our partnership is driven by a shared belief in the joy and power of choral music and helps to bring the concert experience to a wider audience, from the Walt Disney Concert Hall stage to now, AmaWaterways’ spectacular ships.”

If interested in this itinerary, use promo code “LAMC” to benefit from the two-night complimentary pre-cruise land package in Munich, Germany.

