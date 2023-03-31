Highlights from the Porthole Party 2023

It was an exciting week for the Porthole Cruise and Travel team as we connected with professionals in the cruise and travel industry at Seatrade Cruise Global! To top off the fun, we celebrated the industry at the annual Porthole Party, hosted by Editor-in-Chief Bill Panoff at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

This year’s party was attended by top cruise industry executives, ports, destinations, and many more. We want to thank all our sponsors who participated this year, along with our title sponsor CalpysoCove

Guests at the party enjoyed live music, food, fun, cocktails, and entertainment throughout the venue.

We are excited to share the hundreds of images from the party below. Also, stay tuned for a video recap of the party.

With the increasing popularity of the party, many sponsors have already signed up for next year. To secure your sponsorship for Porthole Party 2024, email us today at bpanoff@ppigroup.com