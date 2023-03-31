Windstar Cruises Adds The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix As An Exclusive Excursion

Windstar Cruises is bringing guests a new Formula 1 excursion in the form of the 2023 season’s final race at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in November. This latest excursion is in addition to the cruise line’s long-standing F1 package, Rome & Prix du Monde of Monaco, which features the Monaco Grand Prix scheduled to begin from May 21-28 aboard its flagship, Wind Surf.

“I’m a huge fan of F1 racing, and with the sport experiencing its highest rating ever in the U.S., more and more of our Windstar customers are racing fans as well,” said Christopher Prelog, Windstar’s president. “When we were planning our first-ever sailings in the Middle East, which begin in November, I had hoped a 2023 race date would overlap. And luck us: our inaugural Middle East voyage aligns with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. It’s a green flag for Windstar’s sailing in a new, exciting region and a checkered flag for the 2023 racing season…a perfect fit.”

The Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023 is a Windstar-exclusive shore excursion and will be a part of the cruise line’s first voyage in the region on board Star Legend.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Package Includes:

Premium grandstand seats for the time trials and the race

Transfers to and from Yas Marina Circuit

English-speaking coordinators

An exclusive cocktail party

Insight and expert analysis of the race and drivers from F1 Sports Broadcaster, Bob Varsha

Guests can make reservations for the 10-day Sparkling Sands & Cities of the Persian Gulf voyage, departing Dubai on November 23 and featuring an overnight stay in Abu Dhabi with the option to watch the season’s final races on November 25 and 26. The excursion price starts at $1599 while cruise rates are $2999 per person.

Windstar’s package to the Monaco Grand Prix began in the 1990s as the line’s first themed cruise and one of the first in the industry. Guests for Windstar’s Rome & Prix du Monde of Monaco itinerary get exclusive Section K seat tickets for the time trials and final. The package also features a Formula 1 racing expert who provides behind-the-scenes commentary for the entire cruise, themed cocktail and dinner, and extras such as “high definition binoculars, comfy seat cushions, and ear protection.” Cruise fares, including all Grand Prix programming, begin at $7699 per person.

Will you sail to the Middle East on board Windstar’s Star Legend to witness the climactic finale of the 2023 Formula 1 season?

By Niko Balkaran