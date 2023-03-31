fbpx
March 31, 2023

Redefining Cruising: What MSC Cruises Has In Store For The Future!

Bill Panoff, Editor-in-Chief of Porthole Cruise and Travel, gives viewers a glimpse of Seatrade Cruise Global! Get to know more about Pierfrancesco Vago, the Chairman Passenger Division for MSC Cruises, and his involvement in the state of the industry. Vago shares the new changes to MSC Cruises, including the brand’s newest ship MSC Euribia launching in June 2023 and MSC World America in 2025. Click to learn more!

Let us know your comments!
/////

Julie Rosner is the Digital Editorial Manager for Porthole Cruise and Travel. She has a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Syracuse University. When she is not writing, she enjoys traveling, spending time with family, baking, and playing with her Siberian Husky named Ellie.

You may also like