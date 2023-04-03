April 3, 2023 Julie Rosner
Discover the Secrets of Graceland’s Forbidden Upstairs Areas!
Bill Panoff, CEO of Porthole Cruise and Travel and Lisa Dean, Public Relations Director of Graceland, are exploring Elvis Presley’s home in Memphis, Tennessee. Join and witness behind the scenes of the property and learn more about the history behind the historical landmark.
Approximately 600,000 visitors visit this location year-round to learn more about the life of Elvis and Priscilla.
