Holland America Line Adds New Destinations And Longer Itineraries For 2024 – 2025 Caribbean Season

Holland America Line officially opened bookings for the brand’s 2024-2025 Caribbean season! Get ready for new destinations such as Boston and longer itineraries with up to 14 and 21 days at sea!

MORE ABOUT THE CARIBBEAN SEASON

The brand welcomes three new voyages that are 14 and 21 days.

Boston, Massachusetts, is joining as a new Caribbean departure port and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The available itineraries will sail from October 2024 through March 2025.

Guests can expect sailing options of five- to 21 days to the eastern, western, and southern regions, including sailings that spend a day discovering the Panama Canal.

Six Holland America Line ships, including two Pinnacle Class ships, will head to the Caribbean.

The majority of the itineraries will be roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale.

Most voyages will visit Holland America Line’s private island, Half Moon Cay.

On specific itineraries, guests can have an evening departure from Puerto Rico, Curaçao, St. Maarten, and Aruba, giving them more time in port and the chance to experience the vibrant Caribbean nightlife.

Guests can cruise to the Caribbean aboard Eurodam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Nieuw Statendam, Rotterdam, Volendam, and Zuiderdam.

“Holland America Line is meeting the desire of our guests who want more immersive experiences, and we’re excited to offer new itineraries and a new departure option for this Caribbean season,” said Gus Antorcha, Holland America Line’s president. “With sailings covering the entire region and combinable itineraries up to 35 days, our Caribbean cruises extend to lesser-visited islands and are among the most diverse in the industry.”

New Cruise features

A new 21-Day “Perfect Caribbean Escape” cruise roundtrip from Boston aboard Zuiderdam, departing on October 19, 2024. After Bermuda, the ship will travel to Half Moon Cay, Grand Turk, Turks, and Caicos; Curaçao; Aruba; Cartagena, Colombia; Colon, Panama; Puerto Limon, Costa Rica; Port Canaveral, Florida; and Bimini, Bahamas.

After the 21-day roundtrip Boston cruise, Zuiderdam will offer a new 14-day “Southern Caribbean” itinerary from Boston to Fort Lauderdale departing November 9, 2024.

The ship then heads to St. Thomas, St. Maarten, St. Lucia, Barbados, Curaçao, and Half Moon Cay.

The 21- and 14-day departures can be combined to form a 35-Day Collectors’ Voyage for the ultimate Caribbean experience.

Another new 21-day Caribbean exploration sails roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale aboard Volendam departing January 4, 2025. The “Ultimate Caribbean” journey explores the area, with calls at Half Moon Cay; Amber Cove, Dominican Republic; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Tortola; St. Maarten; Antigua; Dominica; St. Lucia; Barbados; St. Vincent; Grenada; Bonaire; Aruba; Ocho Rios, Jamaica; and Grand Cayman.

Western Caribbean:

Holland America Line’s western Caribbean itineraries include six-, seven- and 10-day options.

The seven-day cruise calls at Cozumel, Mexico; Half Moon Cay, Ocho Rios, and Grand Cayman.

The three 10-day itineraries span the region and are a combination of ports that include Montego Bay or Falmouth, Jamaica; Mahogany Bay, Honduras; Belize City, Belize; Grandy Cayman, Cozumel, Half Moon Cay, and Bimini.

Eastern Caribbean:

The seven-day eastern Caribbean itinerary includes Grand Turk, St. Thomas, San Juan, and Half Moon Cay.

A more extended 11-day “Eastern Caribbean Wayfarer” itinerary calls at St. Maarten, Antigua, St. Lucia, Dominica, St. Kitts, St. Thomas, and Half Moon Cay.

Southern Caribbean:

In addition to the new Boston to Fort Lauderdale cruise, the southern Caribbean itineraries range from nine to 14 days.

The nine-day cruise makes its way to the ABC Islands of Aruba, Bonaire, and Curaçao before visiting Half Moon Cay, while the 10-day itinerary also adds Grand Turk and Amber Cove.

The 14-day “Southern Caribbean Holiday” cruise departing December 21, 2024, explores St. Thomas, St. Kitts, St. Lucia, Barbados, Grenada, Guadeloupe, St. Maarten, Puerto Rico, and Half Moon Cay.

Tropical Caribbean:

Guests looking for a shorter getaway can embark on the five-day itinerary that visits Half Moon Cay and Amber Cove.

The popular seven-day Tropical Caribbean returns with calls at Grand Turk, Amber Cove, and Half Moon Cay.

Partial Panama Canal:

Guests looking to visit the Panama Canal without a coast-to-coast transit can embark on the 12-day “ Panama Canal Sunfarer ” itinerary.

In addition to venturing around Panama Canal’s Gatun Lake and a partial transit, the itinerary includes Curaçao, Cartagena, Colon, Puerto Limon, and Half Moon Cay.

Combine Back-to-Back Cruises for Longer Collectors’ Voyages:

Many of the cruises can be extended into Collectors’ Voyages to create the ultimate Caribbean exploration with more economical fares than booking the cruises individually.

These trips range from 14 to 35 days, enabling guests to span more than one Caribbean region and enjoy the ultimate island-hopping journey.

Early Booking Bonus Offers

When booking a 2024-2025 Caribbean cruise with the Have It All premium package, guests can expect the standard package amenities of shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package, and Surf Wi-Fi are included — plus the added perk of free prepaid Crew Appreciation, along with free upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package and Premium Wi-Fi.

Guests also can take advantage of Holland America Line’s Exclusive Mariner Society Early Booking Bonus. Members can enjoy up to $400 onboard credit per stateroom when select cruises open for sale. To receive the Exclusive Mariner Society Early Booking Bonus, guests must book these cruises by June 27, 2023.

