Disney Cruise Line Celebrates Silver Anniversary At Sea With A Merchandise Drop

The two most loved Disney characters, Captain Mickey Mouse and Captain Minnie Mouse, showed off their official new look in honor of the brand’s “Silver Anniversary at Sea,” a special celebration of Disney Cruise Line’s 25th Anniversary later this summer.

The “Silver Anniversary at Sea” will be celebrated across five Disney Cruise Line ships from May 2023 through September 2023 and will sail to the Bahamas, the Caribbean, Europe, and Alaska. Guests can expect limited-time enchantments, merchandise, decor, and entertainment to commemorate this special historical event.

CAPTAIN MICKEY AND CAPTAIN MINNIE EXCLUSIVE ATTIRE

The duo’s appearance directly compliments the 25th-anniversary signature color, Shimmering Seas.

Captain Mickey Mouse and Captain Minnie Mouse’s new celebration attire is a multi-toned fabric and nautical gold.

Guests aboard the five ships can interact with Captain Mickey and Captain Minnie during their sailing.

“Silver Anniversary At Sea” Celebratory Surprises

Disney Cruise Line will debut a signature song to serve as the soundtrack of the celebration.

Guests aboard can expect new family entertainment and activities to tie into the anniversary celebration.

Guests will discover themed culinary creations throughout their voyage, from fanciful desserts to inspired craft cocktails.

The brand released a dedicated merchandise collection to celebrate the “Silver Anniversary at Sea.”

Guests can expect an assortment of apparel, accessories, drinkware, keepsakes, and more.

The colors are inspired by the magical glow of sunshine reflecting upon turquoise waters, the Shimmering Seas.

New Castaway Membership Tier

The brand revealed a brand-new membership tier in light of the 25th Anniversary called The Castaway Club. Guests will now earn the distinction of Pearl status after 25 Disney Cruise Line vacations.

Will you sail with Disney Cruise Line during the Silver Anniversary at Sea? Let us know in the comments!