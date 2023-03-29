Carnival President Christine Duffy and Chief Culinary Officer Emeril Lagasse to Welcome Guests on Carnival Venezia’s First Sailing

Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Venezia is months away from making her “Fun Italian Style” debut from Barcelona, Spain, on May 29, 2023! Today, the brand revealed that Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy and Chief Culinary Officer Emeril Lagasse will join in on the fun and welcome guests aboard Carnival Venezia’s first sailing and sail for the first part of the cruise!

“We are eagerly awaiting the debut of Carnival Venezia and so we wanted to welcome the ship with ‘BAM’ by having Emeril join me on board as we interact with guests and show off this beautiful ship,” said Duffy. “Together for the first part of Carnival Venezia’s first sailing, we’ll experience Carnival’s signature fun with a new Italian flair, exclusive onboard events and beautiful European destinations – I can’t wait!”

MORE ABOUT THE FIRST SAILING

Guests aboard will have the opportunity to meet and interact with Lagasse and Duffy at the ship’s Sail Away Party, Captain’s Venetian Toast with Christine and Emeril, guest appearances on The Wave Morning Show, a special Fireside Chat, along with their participation in other events and entertainment.

Passengers will learn from Lagasse on the sailing’s first sea day. Guests can book private cooking demonstrations once on the ship.

RELATED: CARNIVAL VENEZIA JOINS CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE

Carnival Venezia Itinerary

The cruise is a 15-day Transatlantic vacation with stops in Malaga, Spain; Gibraltar; Lisbon, Portugal; Ponta Delgada, Azores, Portugal; and Halifax, NS, Canada, on the way to New York’s Manhattan Cruise Terminal.

Carnival Venezia will sail year-round from New York’s Manhattan Cruise Terminal beginning June 15, 2023.

Guests will have a wide range of sailing options, including 10 different cruise durations and 22 unique itineraries featuring visits to 25 ports across 14 countries.

MORE ABOUT CARNIVAL VENEZIA

Aboard the ship, guests will indulge in the flavors of Italy, such as La Strada Grill, Tomodoro, and Frizzante.

Carnival Venezia will also feature new Italian-inspired entertainment spaces like the Gondola Lounge and the Carnevale Bar & Lounge.

The ship has activities and experiences such as Carnival Waterworks, Piano Bar 88, Heroes Tribute Lounge, Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse, Bonsai Sushi & Teppanyaki, Guy’s Burger Joint, Cloud 9 Salon & Spa, the Serenity Adult-Only Retreat, and Dr. Seuss Bookville.

