Reservations Are Now Open For MSC Cruises’ Latest Ship, MSC World America

Today, MSC Cruises has opened sales for its newest megaship, MSC World America!

Launching in April 2025, the LNG-powered ship will be MSC Cruises’ second World Class ship and will offer sustainable cruising with “new immersive and unique experiences at sea.” MSC World America will sail from Port Miami exclusively to the Caribbean with 7-night itineraries during her inaugural season. Port Miami, MSC Cruises’ new terminal is geared to be the largest cruise terminal in North America.

“MSC World America will be another major milestone in our North American growth story and a fantastic new experience for our guests, whether they’re local or visiting from different parts of the world,” said Ruben Rodriguez, President of MSC Cruises USA. “Our goal with this ship is to go beyond her long list of features with thoughtful touches that make each guest’s cruise experience unique and memorable. On board, they’ll find the elegant European design that’s a hallmark of our entire fleet, mixed with classic American elements and hospitality. We can’t wait to have our guests experience our next U.S. flagship.”

MSC World America Itineraries

The itineraries were created to give guests as much time as possible to discover the ports of call -including Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, MSC Cruises’ private destination in The Bahamas.

Eastern Caribbean: Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, The Bahamas

Western Caribbean: Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; Roatan, Honduras; Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, The Bahamas

Voyager’s Club Savings

If booked a year before departure, Silver, Diamond, and Gold members of MSC Cruises’ Voyager’s Club will get a 5% + 5% discount, double membership points for the type of experience chosen, and a $50 onboard credit. With the exception of Welcome Members, Members who book by April 12, 2023, will receive an additional onboard credit of $50.

About MSC World America

MSC World America will introduce The Harbor, an outdoor area for kids and families to relax and play. According to MSC Cruises, The Harbor will essentially be a waterpark at sea. It will have “some of the best views of the ocean” and zip lines, a sensory play area, and the Harbor Lighthouse, a thematic playground for children. There will also be food trucks close to five new spaces that offer shaded seating.

According to MSC Cruises, their new World Class ship will have 22 decks and 2,626 cabins in addition to an ample public space with top-of-the-line features and facilities like:

A re-imagined outdoor World Promenade , where unique dining, lounging, and entertainment options are paired with stunning ocean views and unmatched LED light shows

The indoor World Galleria —lined with bars, restaurants, shops, and boutiques—topped with a state-of-the-art LED and kinetic light ceiling

13 restaurants: Six specialty restaurants featuring two NEW concepts alongside guest favorites like Butcher’s Cut steakhouse, Kaito Sushi and Teppanyaki, and Hola! Tacos and Cantina Four main restaurants serving globally inspired cuisine and familiar American favorites Two buffets offering ample choices for casual dining Luna Park Pizza & Burger: Complimentary casual fast-food spot located next to Luna Park in the World Galleria offering quick snacks around the clock

20 bars and lounges, including: NEW! Sports Bar: New for MSC World America, this warm and inviting venue combines sports memorabilia, technology, and entertainment in a space where guests of all ages will feel welcome. Guests can grab a beer or soft drink and watch the game on one of the many screens while enjoying popular bar food like wings and sliders. Games like darts and foosball will be available, too. NEW! Comedy Club: New for MSC Cruises, the Comedy Club is a place where guests can come to kick back, let loose, and take life a little less seriously. Evenings begin with an interactive and comical dueling pianos experience that friends of all ages can enjoy. The laughter will continue with sets from amazing comedians that will rival some of the best shows in NYC & Chicago. The Gin Project : Offering an extensive choice of craft gins with classic cocktails expertly prepared by gin-tenders. Elixir – Mixology Bar: Expert mixologists creating handcrafted concoctions featuring an outdoor terrace to enjoy pre- and post-meal cocktails while enjoying spectacular ocean views. Masters of the Sea: MSC Cruises’ classic British pub comes complete with a full-scale micro-brewery making MSC Signature beers on board. Coffee Emporium: A sleek and modern coffee house that is any coffee connoisseur’s dream, offering some of the world’s best coffee beans and a selection of brewing and serving styles, including French, Italian, Turkish, and Moroccan. Jean-Phillipe Chocolate shop and Café : Offering custom chocolates, coffee, and other treats in a relaxed café atmosphere. More NEW concepts on the way !

A striking 11-deck-high dry slide made of stainless steel giving guests a fun way to reach the lower decks in style.

Six pools and 14 hot tubs , including a spacious indoor pool with retractable roof and twin adults-only Zen pools at the aft of the ship.

Expansive water park with water slides that include a VR experience.

Kids Clubs featuring dedicated facilities for age groups ranging from infants to 17 years old.

Three entertainment venues with all-new live entertainment and theater shows.

Stylish and comfortable staterooms and suites, including Infinite Ocean View cabins, balconies that overlook the outdoor World Promenade, and connecting family staterooms.

The MSC Yacht Club features spacious suites, a dedicated lounge and restaurant, a private pool and sun deck facilities, 24-hour concierge and butler service, and spacious, luxurious suites.

MSC and the Environment

MSC Cruises is pioneering sustainable technologies and renewable fuels to achieve their goal of net-zero emissions by 2050. MSC World America is the cruise line’s third liquified natural gas-powered ship in its fleet and the first based in America. LNG is currently the most sustainable marine fuel that reduces greenhouse gasses by 20%. The ship will also have several features to reduce noise pollution, including an engine room designed to minimize acoustic sound impact.

Will you visit the Caribbean on board MSC World America?

By Niko Balkaran