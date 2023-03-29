Disney Cruise Line And The Singapore Tourism Board Bring Cruise Vacations To Southeast Asia

Today, Disney Cruise Line and Singapore Tourism announced Southeast Asia as the newest cruise destination.

This reveal came from Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro, and Singapore’s Minister for Transport and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations, S. Iswaran. Under the signed Memorandum of Understanding, Disney Cruise Line and the Singapore Tourism Board plan to homeport a brand new Disney cruise ship in Singapore for five years starting in 2025.

“This is a very exciting year for The Walt Disney Company — 2023 marks our 100th anniversary,” D’Amaro said. “As part of this, Disney Cruise Line is currently undergoing an ambitious expansion with new ships and new destinations around the world. We are incredibly excited to make Singapore the home port to our seventh-launched ship, which will sail from here year-round starting in 2025.”

Cruising in Singapore and Southeast Asia

Southeast Asia has over 40 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, which along with Singapore’s “strategic location, world-class air connectivity, and port infrastructure, make it a thriving cruise hub.”

Disney Cruise Line and the Singapore Tourism Board anticipate millions of local and foreign cruise passengers over the five-year period. This increase is also expected to boost the tourism industry in the country as there will be “greater demand for port and ship-related services, as well as on-ground spending in Singapore.”

“We look forward to welcoming the magic of Disney Cruise Line to Singapore in 2025,” said Keith Tan, Chief Executive Singapore Tourism Board (STB). “This is an important milestone for STB and reflects Disney Cruise Line’s strong confidence in Singapore and Southeast Asia. The new Disney cruise ship will be an attraction itself and is expected to boost the tourism sector in Singapore for many years to come.”

New Disney Cruise Ship for Families in Southeast Asia

Construction will be completed at the MV Werften shipyard in Wismar, Germany, which is under the management of Meyer Werft, the company that built Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, and Disney Wish and is also building two Wish-class ships.

Disney Cruise Line added that information about itineraries, maiden voyages, and onboard experiences would be revealed at a later date.

The new cruise ship will have innovative experiences that Disney Cruise Line is known for, including entertainment, dining, and guest services. There will also be dedicated spaces and activities for children and adults featuring characters such as Captain Mickey Mouse, Captain Minnie Mouse, Disney Princesses, and Marvel Super Heroes.

Disney Cruise Line expects the ship to be one of the first in the industry to use the low emission, green methanol as fuel. The ship is also estimated to have room for approximately 6000 passengers to 2300 crew members.

What would you like to see on this new Disney cruise ship? Let us know in the comments!