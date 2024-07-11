Oceania Cruises and American Cancer Society Launch Relay For Life at Sea

Oceania Cruises partners with the American Cancer Society to bring Relay For Life at Sea to its guests, crew, and team members, supporting cancer research, patient services, and advocacy efforts.

The cruise line’s new onboard program, “Taste of Victory,” is now available aboard Vista and Insignia and will be rolled out fleetwide in the coming months. The program aims to raise $150,000 for the American Cancer Society by the end of the year.

“We are incredibly excited to launch our collaboration with the American Cancer Society and introduce the Relay For Life at Sea program to our valued guests and crew,” stated Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. “This initiative reflects Oceania Cruises’ commitment not only to delivering exceptional travel experiences but also to making a positive impact in the communities we touch, consistently aiming to foster a spirit of unity. We look forward to seeing not only our guests, but our officers and team members, come together to celebrate survivors, honor those we’ve lost, and contribute to the fight against cancer.”

MORE ABOUT THE RELAY FOR LIFE EVENT

Oceania Cruises’ Relay For Life at Sea challenge invites guests to walk laps on the ship’s fitness track.

Participation requires a minimum $25 donation.

Register online here or scan the QR code in Oceania’s onboard newsletter, Currents.

The event concludes with a final celebration at the end of the voyage, where participants can share their accomplishments and receive awards for top finishers in various age groups.

