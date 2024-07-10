MSC Yacht Club Guests CAN Enjoy Over 90 Exclusive Shore Excursions

MSC Cruises now offers exclusive shore excursions for guests in the MSC Yacht Club, allowing them to book curated experiences exploring new places, cultures, and people.

The MSC Yacht Club is a luxurious, exclusive area on MSC Cruises’ ships, featuring elegant suites and keycard-accessible facilities. It offers a relaxed atmosphere, personalized service, and amenities like a sundeck, pool, hot tubs, restaurant, and lounge.

Marialuisa Iaccarino, Head of Shore Excursions, MSC Cruises, said: “The new offering has come following customer feedback and a desire for a more exclusive experience for MSC Yacht Club guests. Guests will benefit from a seamless experience between the butlers’ service onboard and the excursion experts ashore as well as having the opportunity to relax and fully immerse themselves into each destination’s culture, cuisine and traditions.”

MSC YACHT CLUB AND NEW EXCURSIONS

The MSC Yacht Club is available on many MSC Cruises ships and offers a serene retreat within the ship.

The cruise line introduces 90+ exclusive shore excursions in the Caribbean, Mediterranean, and Northern Europe, with more to come. These small-group excursions provide an intimate experience.

MSC Yacht Club guests enjoy priority disembarkation and private transportation, ensuring a stress-free and relaxing experience.

Guests can choose from a wide range of unique experiences, such as creating their own perfume in France, enjoying Greek cuisine on a private boat in Santorini, or relaxing in a secluded cabana in Jamaica.

These experiences cater to different interests, including food, art, architecture, and adventure activities.

Guests can book excursions in advance online by contacting the MSC Cruises contact center, through a travel agent, or onboard using the MSC For Me app.

HIGHLIGHTS OF NEW SHORE EXCURSIONS

Cozumel: Catamaran and snorkeling experience at Colombia Reef

Falmouth: Plush cabana with personal butler service.

Cannes, France: Create your own perfume at a historic factory.

Genoa, Italy: Learn to make pesto in a cooking class and enjoy dinner and wine.

Akureyri, Iceland: Relax at the Fontana geothermal baths and taste freshly baked rye bread.

Invergordon, Scotland: Visit Glenmorangie Distillery and taste two drams of whisky.

