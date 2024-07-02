Oceania Cruises Reveals Annual Summer Sale

Oceania Cruises is offering a summer sale with up to 40% off 50 global voyages from August 1 to August 26.

“Our Annual Summer Sale features a diverse, and truly global, collection of sailings, from 35-day Pacific Ocean crossings to a six-day exploration of the Malaysian Peninsula, all at enticing prices, starting from just over $1,000 per person,” commented Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. “It’s the ideal way to experience Oceania Cruises’ ultra-premium experience at the ultimate value, so whether it’s your first, tenth, or thirtieth time sailing with us, there’s no better time to book your next journey on Oceania Cruises.”

MORE ABOUT THE PROMOTION

This promotion provides travelers with a chance to explore popular destinations at a discounted rate on one of Oceania’s eight small ships, which can visit smaller ports and major cities across six continents.

Oceania Cruises’ Annual Summer Sale offers guests the chance to experience luxury and culture in destinations such as Chile, Kyoto, and Tahiti.

The sale includes all-inclusive voyages that provide value-added perks like complimentary drinks, shore excursion credits, free Wi-Fi, and specialty dining.

Oceania Cruises offers a variety of voyages from October 2024 to August 2025, starting at $1,080 per person for a 6-day cruise from Singapore to the Malay Peninsula on the Regatta, departing April 3, 2025.

Summer Sale Voyage Highlights

Itinerary 1:

Oceania Cruises’ 18-day voyage from Hong Kong to Tokyo on January 27, 2025, aboard the Riviera takes you to Taiwan, Japan, and China, exploring legendary museums, historic landmarks, and natural wonders.

Itinerary 2:



Oceania Cruises’ 12-day voyage on the Marina explores the South American coast, featuring rainforest wildlife, bustling towns, and local cuisine. The journey includes expert-led culinary tours and unique shore excursions in each port, offering an immersive cultural experience.

Itinerary 3:

Oceania Cruises’ 10-day voyage on the Regatta visits French Polynesia, featuring stunning natural beauty, including white sand beaches, turquoise waters, and lush palm forests.

Itinerary 4:

Oceania Cruises’ 24-day voyage on the Insignia explores Australia and New Zealand, featuring iconic landmarks like the Sydney Opera House and natural attractions like limestone caves, beaches, and an underwater observatory with diverse marine life.

Itinerary 5:

Oceania Cruises’ 14-day voyage on the Sirena begins in Miami and visits Panama, Belize, and Curaçao, offering luxurious onboard amenities and excursions like zipline rainforest adventures and wildlife exploration.

Itinerary 6:

The Insignia‘s 11-day voyage explores historic North American towns and coastlines, including destinations charted by Captain James Cook. Visit Rhode Island’s mansions, Maine’s quaint towns, and Nova Scotia and Newfoundland’s museums and churches.

Will you be exploring Oceania Cruises’ summer promotion? Let us know in the comments!