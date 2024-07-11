Holland America Line Introduces New ‘Grand Voyage’ Entertainment

Holland America Line is introducing 15 new shows on its 2025 Grand Voyages, starting with the January departures of the Grand World Voyage and Grand Voyage: Pole to Pole.

The cruise line’s 2025 Grand Voyages will feature 15 new productions developed by Blackburn International. The shows will be performed by a cast of eight singers and dancers, each with a distinct theme, including tributes to Carole King, the Carpenters, Eagles, and Fleetwood Mac.

“Holland America Line has never introduced this many shows at one time,” said Bill Prince, vice president of entertainment for Holland America Line. “The Grand Voyages are the longest itineraries we offer and it’s important to keep the entertainment fresh for our returning guests. The new shows are a diverse collection of music genres to appeal to a wide variety of tastes.”

Holland America Line’s Grand Voyages will feature entertainment and enrichment programs, including:

15 new shows and productions.

Guest chefs share their culinary expertise and specialties.

Live cooking demonstrations and exclusive dinner experiences at Pinnacle Grill.

Enriching activities like dance classes, arts and crafts, pickleball, tai chi, and more.

Daily-changing menus in the Dining Room featuring local and regional cuisine.

Brunches with regionally-inspired dishes and tasting options.

Gala balls, dressy nights, and the Captain’s Grand Voyage Dinner.

In 2025, two Holland America Line ships, Zuiderdam and Volendam, will embark on epic Grand Voyages, taking guests to six continents and 75 ports across 31 countries. Zuiderdam will depart Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on January 4, 2025, for a 124-day roundtrip journey, while Volendam will depart on January 25 for a 133-day voyage. The two ships will meet in Barcelona, Spain, on April 24, celebrating their encounter with a traditional Catalan-themed dinner and deck parties. Guests can also reunite with fellow travelers during an overnight stay in port.

Shorter Grand Voyage Segments Available for Booking

Segments on each Grand Voyage make taking a smaller portion of each itinerary possible. The Grand World Voyage has six segment options:

The Grand Voyage: Pole to Pole has seven segments for guests to choose from:

Cruise fares for the 124-day Grand World Voyage start at $27,354 for the entire journey and $4,529 for individual segments. The 133-day Grand Voyage: Pole to Pole has fares starting at $31,199 for the entire voyage and $8,029 for individual segments. All fares are based on double occupancy rates and include port fees and taxes.

Grand Voyage Early Booking Bonus