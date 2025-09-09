Norwegian Cruise Line Reveals 2025 ‘Giving Joy’ Winners

Norwegian Cruise Line® (NCL) announced the winners of its annual Norwegian’s Giving Joy® program, awarding 20 educators a cruise for two, with the top three receiving an invitation to sail aboard the new Norwegian Luna™ during her three-day christening voyage from Miami in spring 2026.

The program received more than 700 submissions, with winners selected from across the U.S. and British Columbia, Canada, including California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

“At Norwegian Cruise Line, it’s our privilege to celebrate and honor the incredible educators who help shape the next generation,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “It’s been a pleasure to recognize these hardworking teachers with our annual recognition program, which celebrates educators’ excellence and unwavering dedication to their students and their commitment to bringing joy to the classroom. We also want to thank our incredible judging panel who reviewed each heartfelt story. These educators have made an enormous difference in their communities, and now it’s their time to unwind and enjoy a meaningful escape, one that brings together the best of travel, learning, and well-earned joy.”

Grand Prize Winners

The top three Grand Prize winners, among the first to sail Norwegian Luna™ and visit the newly enhanced Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas, are:

First Place: Joe Paneitz, Atascocita High School, Humble, Texas

Second Place: Emily Banks, Mulberry Creek Elementary, Cataula, Georgia

Third Place: Alexis Wellmaker, Dr. Maude A. Sanders Primary School, Peoria, Illinois

The winners and their guests will join the christening of Norwegian Luna in Miami this spring. Sister ship to the recently launched Norwegian Aqua™, Luna will feature the exclusive Aqua Slidecoaster and new dining options including Sukhothai, a Thai specialty restaurant, and Planterie, a plant-based eatery at Indulge Food Hall.

During the voyage, the educators will visit Great Stirrup Cay, where new upgrades include a 1.4-acre pool complex with a heated pool, swim-up bars, and expanded lounging areas.

RELATED: Norwegian Cruise Line Reveals 2024 “Giving Joy” Winners

Program Highlights

As part of the 2025 Giving Joy prize package, Coca-Cola®, NCL’s official beverage partner, is providing roundtrip flights for each winner, while The Guy Harvey Foundation is offering educational content and virtual training sessions. Program partners have also contributed more than $40,000 to be donated to the schools of the three Grand Prize winners.

A panel of industry leaders selected the winners: Mandy Goddard of Cruise by Mandy, Sara Harsh of The Coca-Cola Company, and Katty Byrd of Norwegian Cruise Line. Nominations were judged on impact, peer recognition, and creativity in overcoming challenges.

Since launching in 2019, Norwegian’s Giving Joy has received nearly 62,000 nominations, awarded close to 300 educators, and donated over $550,000 to teachers and schools.

In addition, NCL offers year-round support for educators through its Teacher Cruise Discount, which provides verified teachers and school staff across the U.S. and Canada with 5% off any voyage plus a $50 onboard credit.

Beginning April 2026, Norwegian Luna will sail seven-day Eastern Caribbean itineraries from Miami to Puerto Plata, Tortola, St. Thomas, and Great Stirrup Cay, which will debut major new features, including a pier, welcome center, and the six-acre Great Tides Waterpark with 19 slides, a river, cliff jumps, and more.

For details, visit www.ncl.com/teachers or www.ncl.com.