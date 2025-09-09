 Brilliant Lady Arrives in New York

I’m strolling down Ninth Avenue in New York City, on my way to meet a Brilliant Lady.

I refer, of course, to Virgin Voyages’ Brilliant Lady, the newest in the line’s four-ship fleet, which arrived in New York last week for its “MerMaiden” voyage to Bermuda. The 17-deck ship was welcomed to the city by Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson along with the ship’s crew and guests who marked the occasion with a rousing rendition of Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now.”

The Very First Time

It has taken me eight years to find my way on to a Virgin Voyages ship but I clearly recall the promotional events that preceded the line’s launch. I remember talk of “rebellious twists,” a revolutionary overhaul of traditional cruise-ship dining, a tattoo parlor at sea, drag shows, and complimentary extras like fitness classes, Wi-Fi, gratuities, and basic beverages. And, with no children aboard, we could expect things to get slightly naughty — like an ice cream spot named Lick Me Til Ice Scream.

Now, as I stand at Pier 90 in New York and gaze up at the 110,000 grt ship, her gray bow calls to mind a battleship. But, okay, I should expect the unexpected from a line that, from the very start, was determined to avoid contracting any firm that routinely designed cruise ships.

The Virgin Voyages difference is evident from the second I enter the terminal. Instead of the almost industrial surroundings I’m used to, I find an assortment of purple loveseats and end tables topped with floral arrangements. A red curtain hides the rather lackluster path to the gangway and a DJ is at her booth, popular songs blaring through speakers to remind us that we can trace Virgin Voyages back to Branson’s musical origins and artists like the Rolling Stones, the Sex Pistols, the Spice Girls, and more.

Sadly, I will not be aboard Brilliant Lady as she sails to Bermuda tomorrow and am here only to explore the ship for a few hours, enjoy some of its entertainment, and dine at the new Spanish-inspired restaurant Rojo.

It seems that most of my fellow sailors (are we considered “sailors” even if we’re simply visiting the ship for a few hours?) have sailed Virgin Voyages before. The point of this event is to showcase the differences in the purpose-built Brilliant Lady and her sister ships Scarlet Lady, Valiant Lady, and Resilient Lady. The differences are inspired by Brilliant Lady’s upcoming itineraries that will include breathtaking scenery, cold weather, and navigation of the Panama Canal. As a Virgin virgin, I find myself a little lost when it comes to design changes yet absorb my tour guide’s passionate rap and decide I’ll ignore that whole “changes” thing.

Shiny and New

Brilliant Lady is narrower than her sisters, an adjustment required for her to pass through the Panama Canal en route to the Pacific. Lifeboats had to be brought in which resulted in the creation of a new category of accommodations: The (Slightly) Smaller Balcony Sea Terrace. And while this move reduces the size of balconies in the category from 40 feet to between 9 and 11 feet, sailors are compensated with not one, but two signature red hammocks to relax in — something that only the largest suites had offered.

Like other Virgin Voyages ships, the social heart of Brilliant Lady is The Roundabout, an open and functional two-level space connected by a dramatic staircase. Cozy seating in a riot of reds and purples invites conversation while the nearby Draught House offers libations that range from cocktails, beers, wines, and—new for cold-weather destinations–coffees. This space, I’m told, has been “reimagined,” with windows that allow sailors to view the stunning vistas along the Alaskan and Canadian coasts. In fact, all throughout the ship, viewing lines and outdoor spaces have been expanded, including those at the ship’s Athletic Club. And, aboard Brilliant Lady, the traditionally outdoor Scarlet Night party becomes the Scarlet Night Red Room Glow Up to offer a high-energy indoor option for chilly nights.

A few hours is not nearly enough to absorb the magnificence of Brilliant Lady but I try my best, joining my little group as they view two of the most extravagant suites on the ship: the Massive Suite and the Posh Suite, plush terry robes embroidered with “Rock Star” hanging outside the lavish bathrooms, a collection of guitars lining the wall of the Massive Suite and a vinyl record player with a stack of LPs in the living area. I stroll the pulsing casino, am dazzled by the electrifying entry to The Manor Room, and window-shop the ship’s expansive, 5,500-square-foot retail space, salivating over the fashion, beauty, and fine jewelry options. At 6:15 p.m., I attend Duel Reality, a signature Virgin Voyages production that I find to be a rather bizarre acrobatic combination of a love story, schoolyard brawl, and urban Cirque du Soleil. I prefer the jazz trio that’s tucked into a corner near The Roundabout.

Feel Your Heartbeat

While a tattoo parlor, drag show and risque signage might set Brilliant Lady apart from the traditional cruise ship, Virgin Voyages has triggered a true revolution in dining! You won’t find a main restaurant aboard Brilliant Lady but, instead, 20 complimentary dining venues (some requiring reservations) that range from the casual Pizza Place to the more extravagant steak and seafood spot, The Wake. And instead of a tired buffet, Brilliant Lady offers The Galley, an all-day dining spot with a variety of stations serving up delectable dishes … à la minute. That’s right! All of the dining aboard Brilliant Lady is cooked to order, rather than in mass quantities.

Oddly, Brilliant Lady doesn’t offer any “drinks packages,” but does offer something better: The Bar Tab. Pre-purchase your Bar Tab and you’ll receive additional credit free of charge. Unlike most ships’ beverage-package schemes, there’s no need for your travel companion to purchase a Bar Tab and your tab may be used to buy others a drink as well.

On this brilliant evening, it seems as though Brilliant Lady just may have saved the best for last: a lavish, Spanish-inspired dinner at Rojo by Razzle Dazzle, Virgin Voyages’ newest dining concept. In a relaxed setting of neutral tones and polished woods, we share delectable small plates like crispy jamon croquettes with their silky and cheesy interior, tender grilled octopus, and roasted cauliflower Catalan before indulging in our choice of mains like tender baby back pork ribs in harissa honey, arctic char, or a superb grilled ribeye served alongside chorizo piperade. All accompanied by a delightful rioja wine, of course. For dessert, I choose chocolate-dipped churros. Olé!

During my short time aboard Virgin Voyages’ newest ship, I might not have had an opportunity to experience all of its magical features, its dazzling public spaces, or its vast entertainment offerings but the little I did see is more than enough to convince me that this is certainly one Brilliant Lady.