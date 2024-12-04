New Details Revealed About EXPLORA III

Explora Journeys has unveiled details for EXPLORA III, set to launch in Summer 2026. During its inaugural season, the ship will cruise through Northern Europe, Iceland, Greenland, and North America’s East Coast before heading to the Caribbean for winter 2026/2027.

“With EXPLORA III, we are thrilled to reach the halfway point in launching our fleet of six luxury ships, each designed to redefine ocean travel,” said Anna Nash, President of Explora Journeys. “This milestone not only marks our growth but also reflects our commitment to providing guests with access to breathtaking destinations. Expanding our fleet allows us to offer a greater variety of itineraries, immersing travelers in diverse cultures and landscapes.”

Ship Features

EXPLORA III will have 463 suites, including:

– 313 Ocean Suites

– 109 Ocean Penthouses

– 39 Ocean Residences

– 2 Owner’s Residences

Ocean Penthouses will comprise 24% of the inventory, while Ocean Residences will account for 9%, alongside the new Owner’s Residence and redefined Cove Residences for luxurious accommodations.

Culinary and Dining Experiences

EXPLORA III will offer a variety of dining options, including Anthology, Sakura, Fil Rouge, Med Yacht Club, Marble & Co. Grill, and Emporium Marketplace, featuring both casual and fine dining choices.

Wellness and Fitness

The wellness area will include Ocean Wellness – The Spa and a state-of-the-art Fitness Center equipped with Technogym equipment. Guests can also enjoy an Open-Air Fitness area on Deck 14, an extended running track on Deck 12, and a Sports Court featuring Pickleball, Paddle, and Basketball.

Family and Young Guests

The Nautilus Club will provide dedicated spaces for children and teens, with expert hosts overseeing activities:

Nautilus Club Juniors: For ages 3 to 5, offering six hours of daily baby care services.

Nautilus Club Teens: For ages 6 to 17, with activities designed to entertain and inspire.

Meeting and Event Spaces

EXPLORA III will feature meeting rooms on Deck 11 that can be configured for various business events and private functions.

available itineraries

EXPLORA III will sail to Iceland, Greenland, the U.S., and Canada starting in Summer 2026, with stops in Bordeaux and Northern Europe, including ports like Rønne, Nanortalik, and Seyðisfjörður. The ship will reach Quebec City on September 27, 2026, before continuing to the East Coast of the U.S. and Canada and concluding in Miami for the Caribbean winter season.

Sustainability and Innovation

EXPLORA III will be the first LNG-powered ship in the fleet, aimed at reducing environmental impact. The brand is transitioning to bio-LNG and synthetic LNG to significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions. The ship will feature shore power capabilities and energy-efficient systems to support these sustainability goals.

