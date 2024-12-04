Regent Seven Seas Cruises Introduces New Tagline

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has unveiled its new brand positioning with the tagline Unrivaled at Sea™ and the campaign Nobody Does It Better™.

Starting today, December 4, 2024, this refreshed branding will launch across various marketing channels, including print and digital advertising, social media, and connected TV.

“We are delighted to proudly reveal our new brand positioning and compelling global brand campaign to our valued guests, Travel Partners, and team members all around the world,” said Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “When guests sail aboard The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet, our goal is always to provide a seamless and carefree travel experience that is Unrivaled at Sea, exceeding each guests’ unique expectations in every way. We truly believe that across our fundamental brand pillars of Immersive Exploration, Heartfelt Hospitality, Luxurious Space and Epicurean Perfection, that Nobody Does It Better than Regent Seven Seas Cruises.”

ABOUT THE TAGLINE

The tagline Unrivaled at Sea and the bold black-and-white logo distinguish Regent in the luxury cruise sector, aligning it with elite ultra-luxury hotels and resorts. This promise is supported by four key pillars: Immersive Exploration™, Heartfelt Hospitality™, Luxurious Space, and Epicurean Perfection™, all underlined by Regent’s identity as The Most Inclusive Luxury Experience®.

Heartfelt Hospitality highlights the personalized care provided by the onboard team, fostering a seamless travel experience and strong brand loyalty through exceptional service. The creative strategy emphasizes digital engagement, showcasing imagery that immerses potential guests in vacation experiences while highlighting the brand’s four pillars.

NOBODY DOES IT BETTER: A GLOBAL BRAND CAMPAIGN

The campaign Nobody Does It Better launches with a film that follows a couple receiving exceptional care from a private chauffeur at Blacklane. A bespoke version of the classic song Unforgettable, produced by David Kosten, adds sophistication. The couple enjoys luxury experiences, exploring iconic Mediterranean destinations and savoring exquisite cuisine, all while receiving personalized service and Heartfelt Hospitality in their spacious suite aboard the ship.

“The ultra luxury cruise landscape is constantly evolving, and we recognize that to remain the leader, we must adapt, innovate and consistently anticipate and exceed the expectations of the discerning ultra luxury traveler,” said Jessica John, Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer, Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Over the past few years, we have embarked on a bold journey of transformation in our product, marketing and messaging, providing our guests with more flexibility, choice and personalization to fit their own definitions of luxury, while also boldly repositioning Regent to stand out in an ever more competitive ultra luxury cruise landscape.”

This brand positioning is part of an evolution to reinforce Regent’s status as the world’s premier ultra-luxury cruise line, based on extensive research among consumers and the travel trade.

Alongside the new brand strategy, two new fare options will launch in July 2024, enabling guests to personalize their all-inclusive luxury experiences. The All-Inclusive Cruise Fare offers inclusions like unlimited shore excursions, specialty dining, premium beverages, valet laundry service, and gratuities. The Ultimate All-Inclusive Fare includes customizable roundtrip flights and private chauffeur service with Blacklane.