April 5, 2023 Julie Rosner
MSC Foundation And UNICEF Celebrate 13 Years Of Fundraising And Education Initiatives
Today, the MSC Foundation and UNICEF celebrate 13 years of fundraising and education initiatives for young lives worldwide. The number of donations received overall from MSC’s fundraising activities for UNICEF programs has passed 12 million euros.
MSC Foundation Executive Director Daniela Picco said, “It is an honor to work hand in hand with UNICEF. Our partnership has grown from strength to strength ever since we set out together thirteen years ago. It’s been a journey of great teamwork, working on very different programs across the world, but always achieving incredible results for the children. We are extremely proud of this new milestone and very grateful for the generous donations of the millions of MSC Cruises guests who have been moved to assist UNICEF’s wonderful work over these years.”
MORE ABOUT THE PARTNERSHIP
- MSC Foundation has helped UNICEF support education for 8,000 children in 126 communities.
- The six programs spanned eight countries since 2009.
- The causes the partnership helped were in Africa, assisting China’s food supplement program preventing child malnutrition, and delivering lifesaving food treatments to more than 115,000 children with severe malnutrition in Ethiopia, South Sudan, Somalia, and Malawi.
- In 2019, the MSC Foundation became the first partner in the program “Plastic Waste Goes to School” on the Ivory Coast.
- MSC Foundation has helped UNICEF make a significant impact on the lives of thousands of children, by providing them with access to education and a brighter future.
- MSC Cruises ships have also partnered with UNICEF on their Get On Board for Children initiative to provide education community support and emergency relief initiatives for children.
“We are extremely grateful that our partnership with the MSC Foundation has reached yet another impressive milestone with EUR 12 million donations to date. We highly appreciate the MSC Foundation’s generous support and powerful awareness-building around UNICEF’s work. We look forward to the next chapter in our partnership and are excited to continue driving change for children and young people every day,” said Bettina Junker, CEO of UNICEF Switzerland and Liechtenstein.
Let us know your comments!