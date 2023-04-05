Today, the MSC Foundation and UNICEF celebrate 13 years of fundraising and education initiatives for young lives worldwide. The number of donations received overall from MSC’s fundraising activities for UNICEF programs has passed 12 million euros.

MSC Foundation Executive Director Daniela Picco said, “It is an honor to work hand in hand with UNICEF. Our partnership has grown from strength to strength ever since we set out together thirteen years ago. It’s been a journey of great teamwork, working on very different programs across the world, but always achieving incredible results for the children. We are extremely proud of this new milestone and very grateful for the generous donations of the millions of MSC Cruises guests who have been moved to assist UNICEF’s wonderful work over these years.”

MORE ABOUT THE PARTNERSHIP