Princess Cruises Opens 2024 Cruises in Europe

The 2024 season from Princess Cruises will include the brand’s newest and largest ship, Sun Princess. Sun Princess will debut in February 2024 and travel in the Mediterranean through September 2024. Itineraries will feature some of Europe’s most treasured locales, like Rome, Barcelona, and Athens.

Princess Cruises’ 2024 season will feature five MedallionClass ships. With 162 departures, 85 unique itineraries, and more than 130 destinations in 34 countries, guests will have many opportunities to explore Europe aboard Princess Cruises.

Highlights of the 2024 season:

Sun Princess will feature an inaugural season of 10-day Grand Mediterranean and Western Grand Mediterranean sailings departing from Barcelona or Rome. In addition, the Sun Princess will offer seven-day Mediterranean cruises departing from either Rome, Barcelona, or Athens. These seven-day itineraries are combinable for a 21-day exploration of the Mediterranean.

Island Princess will offer 10-day sailings throughout the Mediterranean, which guests can combine for a 20-day cruise. Sailings for 10-day Mediterranean and Israel cruises are also available.

Regal Princess will sail through the British Isles, starting in London and traveling to Belfast, Liverpool, Portland or the Orkney Islands on the tip of Scotland.

Sky Princess will offer voyages departing from London ranging from five to 31 days, featuring Iceland, Norway, the Canary Islands, and a 31-day voyage to Canada and New England.

Caribbean Princess will sail throughout Northern Europe in 2024 on a 16-day Iceland and Greenland cruise starting in London. It will also sail above the Arctic Circle on the Search for Northern Lights Voyage.

All five ships will sail spring and fall transatlantic voyages between Ft. Lauderdale, Galveston, Texas, or New York and Barcelona, London, or Rome. Guests that want to expand their time in Europe can also explore longer cruisetours.

All 2024 European voyagers are on sale now. Head to Princess Cruises’ website to book your vacation today!

Will you be cruising with Princess Cruises? Let us know in the comments!

By Lily Ogburn